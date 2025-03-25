All the Looks from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion: Garcelle in Yousef Al Jasmi, Erika Jayne in Valdrin Sahiti, Bozoma Saint John in Mimmy Yeboah, and More!

The ladies of Beverly Hills filmed their reunion, and were tasked with sticking to a flattering cream and gold color palette.

Read on for the details on each of their looks:

Garcelle Beauvais came to slay—and did just that—in a breathtaking creation by Yousef Al Jasmi. Drenched in the designer’s signature sparkle, the figure-hugging gown radiated glamour from every angle. With its impeccable embellishments and bold silhouette, the look was a powerful blend of sophistication and star power, cementing Garcelle as a true fashion force on the reunion stage.

Erika Jayne was an absolute vision in a show-stopping gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The sculpted silhouette hugged her curves to perfection, while the intricate detailing and luxe fabric brought high-octane glamour to the reunion stage. Bold, dramatic, and unapologetically fierce, the look was pure Erika—commanding attention and dripping in diva energy.

Kathy Hilton exuded effortless elegance at the Reunion in a refined cream Rhinestone Embellished Cape Maxi Dress by Self-Portrait. The look balanced sophistication and ease, with delicate detailing and a polished silhouette that perfectly captured Kathy’s signature style—understated, graceful, and undeniably chic. It was a masterclass in modern luxury with a timeless twist.

Sister Kyle Richards turned up the heat in a dazzling $1,138 gold Desi sequin dress by Retrofête. The shimmering number caught the light from every angle, highlighting her radiant glow and commanding presence. With its figure-flattering silhouette and full-on sparkle, the look was a glamorous standout—proof that Kyle knows how to steal the spotlight with timeless style and a touch of Hollywood dazzle.

Sutton Stracke brought high drama and couture flair to the reunion in a stunning gown by August Getty Atelier. The impeccably tailored piece hugged her figure with precision, showcasing the designer’s signature blend of elegance and edge. With its luxe fabric, bold structure, and refined detailing, the look was a showstopper—perfectly aligning with Sutton’s sophisticated yet fashion-forward aesthetic.

Jennifer Tilly was the epitome of playful glamour in a custom look by Michael Schmidt Studios. Her liquid gold dress clung to every curve, shimmering under the lights like molten metal. With its sculptural silhouette and high-shine finish, the piece captured the perfect balance of whimsy and sophistication—proving once again that Tilly knows how to make a bold fashion statement.

Dorit Kemsley channeled ethereal elegance in a dreamy Vivienne Westwood creation that felt straight from the heavens. The soft draping and sculpted corsetry—a Westwood signature—brought a romantic, almost celestial quality to the look, while still serving the high-fashion drama we’ve come to expect from Dorit. With every detail perfectly in place, she struck the ideal balance between angelic and avant-garde.

Last but certainly not least, Bozoma Saint John continued her powerful tradition of championing Black designers, this time in a striking custom creation by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah.

That does it? Who had your favorite look from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion?

Images: Bravo TV