On the Scene at the Billboard Music Awards: Glorilla in a Black Dolce & Gabbana Suit, Claire Sulmers in a White Monot Gown, Mariah The Scientist in a Lime Green Cone Bra Dress + More!

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards kicked off Saturday evening at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles highlighting some of the incredible achievements made by women in the music industry.

From attendees including Glorilla, Mariah the Scientist, and our very own Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers, to Doechii being honored as ‘Women of the Year,’ and Erykah Badu receiving the Icon award, the award ceremony was nothing shy of extraordinary.

In true fashion form, guests were dressed to the nines from head-to-toe with some of the best avant-garde ensembles to hit the carpet. The hostess with the mostest, Laverne Cox embodied fabulosity in a red vintage Christian Dior dress, while Ari Lenox khaki on khaki Coperni outfit was the perfect segue into the Spring.

Tanner Adell and Mariah the Scientist showed us exactly why lime green with be the ‘IT’ color this season, with the latter participating the cone bra trend that’s on every girls wish list. Erykah Badu embraced her individuality, opting for a Nike X Stussy hoodie with Balenciaga platform boots on the carpet, and later paying tribute to Sara Baartman in a voluminous bodysuit on stage.

Ahead, see all the stylish celebs who showed up dressed to impress at the 2025 Billboard awards.

Glorilla in Dolce & Gabbana

Mariah The Scientist in Jean Paul Gaultier

Victoria Monet in LaQuan Smith

Tanner Adell in Custom Erik Charlotte

Ari Lenox in Coperni FW24

Claire Sulmers in Monot

Laverne Cox in Vintage Christian Dior

Doechii in Donna Karan

Erykah Badu in Nike X Stussy and Balenciaga Boots, On stage paying tribute to Sara Baartman

Summer Walker in Walter Mendez Atelier

Muni Long in Schiaparelli

Tinashe in Wiederhoeft

Wendy Osefo in Retrofete

Photo Credit: Getty Images