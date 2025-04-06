Claire’s Life: Celebrating Leonard Paris in America with Tina Odjaghian, Her Mother, Ingrid Lion, and More!

Spring was in full effect in Los Angeles as we celebrated the stateside arrival of legendary French fashion house Leonard with a glamorous shopping affair hosted by the ever-fabulous Tina Odjaghian.

Known for its rich history of vibrant prints, luxe fabrics, and Parisian sophistication, Leonard’s bold florals set the perfect tone for the season. The evening was extra special as Tina paid tribute to her mother, a lifelong Leonard devotee, making the moment not just fashionable, but deeply personal.

The guest list was just as stylish as the racks, with fashion-forward friends like Ingrid Lion, @amyplusjoe, and @babooly3 bringing their signature flair to the scene. From the flowing champagne to the jaw-dropping charcuterie display, every detail was impeccably curated to reflect the brand’s spirit of joy, elegance, and artistry. Against a backdrop of blooming florals and laughter-filled conversations, it was an event that embodied everything we love about spring—and luxury fashion.

For the occasion, I opted for a one-shoulder ivory column gown by @entire_studios, elevated with gleaming gold accessories from @alexisbittar and St John. A @tods bag and classic @stuartweitzman heels rounded out the look. I was styled by the always-polished @poshmckoy, with glam by @queenwink and @makeupbylatrice.

As Leonard plants fresh roots in the U.S., this event was more than a celebration of fashion—it was a tribute to timeless elegance, inspired by Tina’s mother and the generations of women who embraced beauty with boldness.

With a legacy in full bloom, the event was a perfect blend of heritage and haute couture—The Bomb Life at its finest.

Images: Chastity Morgan