Rihanna and son Rza supported ASAP Rocky in court, with Rihanna in a Phoebe Philo khaki leather scarf trench coat, $1,820 Amina Muaddi Barbara boots and a $2,000 Bottega Veneta mini intrecciato duffle bag.

Image: Backgrid

Her coat boasts a khaki green color.

Her bag has a detachable strap and an interior zip pocket. Her boots are BOMB and come in ssnake-embossed leather.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hot! What do you think?





📸 Backgrid