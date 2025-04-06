Rihanna Fuels Baby Bump Rumors in Rick Owens Spring 2025 Voluminous Metallic Strapless Dress at Fenty Beauty Event in Paris

Rihanna turned heads at a recent Fenty Beauty event in Paris, stepping out in a voluminous strapless gown from Rick Owens that immediately sparked baby bump speculation.

The dramatic dress, with its bold structure and sculptural silhouette, commanded attention as she posed for photos and greeted fans. The design featured exaggerated draping that flowed from the bust down, drawing the eye to the midsection in a way that many interpreted as a strategic move—fueling rumors that the superstar might be expecting again.

The show-stopping gown hails from Rick Owens’s Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, a line known for its bold proportions and boundary-pushing aesthetics. The collection blends cubist-inspired shapes with fluid, body-conscious curves—an aesthetic Rihanna brought to life effortlessly. Her choice to wear the piece reinforces her position at the forefront of fashion, unafraid to blur the lines between art, style, and personal narrative.

Rihanna kept the rest of the look minimal, with tousled hair and a simple yet stunning necklace, allowing the dress—and the questions it stirred—to take center stage. Though she has yet to address the pregnancy speculation, her appearance once again demonstrated her unmatched ability to turn fashion into a conversation.

Whether intentionally suggestive or simply a fearless style moment, the Rick Owens gown further cements her status as both a beauty mogul and a fashion icon.

