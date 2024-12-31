The Faby’s Best of 2024: Vote for Outfit of the Year Including Nicki Minaj in Marni, Janelle Monae in Vera Wang, JLo in Nicole Felicia Couture, and More!

Our end of the year superlatives continue with Outfit of the Year!

This category was a tough one, with so many unforgettable looks to consider. But while Tyla’s stunning sand-inspired Balmain gown, Zendaya’s Dune 2 Mugler Robot ensemble, and Mona Patel’s ethereal Iris van Herpen creation were undeniably BOMB, there were several other looks that truly captured your attention and earned your double taps on the Gram!

We ultimately chose to base our nominees 100% on likes!

If an outfit received 30,000 likes or more on @FashionBombDaily, it was automatically in contention for Outfit of the Year, which means there are some surprises!

Read on for our top contenders below:

Janelle Monae in Vera Wang at the Met Gala: 44,800 likes

Janelle Monáe continues to reign as the low-key queen of the Met Gala, and in 2024, she took her artistry to new heights in a dazzling Vera Wang gown that practically glowed under the flashing lights. Never one to play it safe, Monáe fearlessly showcased her bold creativity and stunning figure in couture that demanded attention. Her daring “Eye”-covered Area after party dress was a showstopper on its own, racking up 28,000 likes and solidifying her Met Gala looks as unforgettable. This year, Janelle didn’t just attend the Met—she owned it, and her outfits are easily in the running for Outfit of the Year.

Beyoncé in Dolce & Gabbana at the Superbowl: 50,000 Likes

Beyoncé graced the February 2024 Superbowl in a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Her lace-and-leather embellished LBD, complete with spurred boots, was the perfect blend of glamour, sass, and undeniable Texas charm. Over 50,000 of you hit “like” on this iconic look, which seemed to mark the debut of her “Cowboy Carter” era. With her signature Texas-inspired bouffant blonde hair adding the final touch, Beyoncé proved once again why she’s one of the reigning Queens of style and stage.

Lala Anthony in Alexander McQueen at the Met: 36,000 Likes

Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony stunned at the 2024 Met Gala in a breathtaking custom Alexander McQueen gown that perfectly embodied the night’s theme, styled by Elly Karamoh. The dress featured intricate crystal embellishments, dramatic structured shoulders, and a flowing train that exuded high-fashion elegance. Complementing the bold design, her glam team Rokael Beauty and Sincerely Rae Hair delivered a sleek, glossy ponytail paired with a soft yet radiant makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. La La’s ensemble was a standout moment, combining edgy sophistication with timeless glamour, making her one of the evening’s most talked-about stars.

Cardi B During Paris Fashion Week: 60,000+ Likes

Cardi B brought the heat to Paris Fashion Week with jaw-dropping ensembles from Balmain, Rick Owens, DSquared2, and more, playing with hairstyles, silhouettes, and moods to embody the singular aesthetics of each fashion house. With the flawless direction of long time stylist Kollin Carter, hair by Davontae and makeup by Erika La Pearl, Cardi’s PFW outfits were refreshing and showed true fashion range, from her edgy, fresh off the runway look for Mugler to elegance personified for Messika to dark grunge for Rick Owens to London glam chic for Vivienne Westwood (where she arrived late, but stood respectfully to still take in the show without interruption). Cardi B’s commitment to style truly shined during Paris Fashion Week, with a slew of ensembles so good, we couldn’t pick just one.

Nicki Minaj in Marni at The 2024 Met Gala : 37,000 Likes

For the 2024 Met Gala themed “The Garden of Time,” Nicki Minaj delivered a masterclass in thematic dressing with a custom yellow Marni cocktail dress adorned with intricate 3D pastel floral embellishments. Her look exuded sophistication, with her signature blunt bangs framing an elegant updo by Shanel Lord x King Kaat Studios that perfectly complemented the ensemble. Makeup artist Latisha Chancey enhanced the look with soft, luminous tones, allowing Minaj’s natural beauty to shine. Fellow artist SZA aptly described the look as “Perfect,” encapsulating the balance of grace and creativity that made Onika’s interpretation of the theme a standout of the evening.

Jennifer Lopez in Nicole Felicia Couture at the 2024 Golden Globes: 33,000 Likes

Jennifer Lopez made a stunning entrance at the 2024 Golden Globes, wearing a custom Nicole Felicia Couture gown styled by her renowned fashion duo, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The strapless soft pink gown, perfectly tailored to highlight her silhouette, was complemented by an elegant elongated floral cape that gracefully draped from her shoulders, adding a touch of ethereal sophistication. Her look was further elevated by a sequined silver clutch and dazzling diamond rings, which added just the right amount of sparkle. Lopez embodied classic Hollywood glamour while reinforcing her status as a modern style icon.

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta at the 2024 Met Gala: 36,000 Likes

Fashion and art converged at the 2024 Met Gala, where Mindy Kaling captivated audiences in a stunning custom nude Gaurav Gupta gown. The design featured cosmic-inspired swirls and intricate pleating, showcasing Gupta’s signature avant-garde craftsmanship. The dress’s structural brilliance, particularly its sculptural back, was a standout of the evening and one of the most innovative designs of the year. Complemented by exquisite jewelry from Indian designer Shukra Jewels, Kaling’s ensemble was not only a visual triumph but also a celebration of her heritage, reinforcing the importance of cultural representation on fashion’s biggest stage.

Rihanna in Saint Laurent at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes : 39,000 Likes

Let’s be honest, Rihanna’s looks consistently clocked 30,000 likes and more, whether she was grabbing dinner in a shearling coat and a Yankees cap (32,800 likes) or stepping outside in a braided doobie wrap hairstyle (33,900 likes). Sometimes an all black look is all you need to embody chic. Cut to the draped Saint Laurent gown and sumptuous black fur she wore to the Gala des Pieces Jaune in Paris in January. Simple yet elevated, the look ushered our favorite Bajan Bombshell onto our top outfit list for 2024.

And that does it!

Who had the best outfit this year?