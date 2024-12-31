2024 Faby’s: Vote for Makeup Artist of the Year Including Rokael Beauty, Merrell Hollis, Latisha Chancey, and More!

We only have a few hours left to the New Year, but we couldn’t leave 2024 behind without acknowledging the Makeup Artists who created iconic moments! This year’s nominees have truly outdone themselves, showcasing their artistry on the faces of some of Fashion Bomb Daily’s most beloved celebrities. We can’t wait to see who will take home the coveted title, as their contributions have undoubtedly transformed the world of makeup.

Vote here:

Read more below:

Erika La Pearl

Erika La Pearl consistently earns her place on our list as one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry, particularly for her work with style icon Cardi B. Known for her mastery of bold and transformative looks, Erika seamlessly blends artistry with precision, enhancing Cardi’s natural beauty while incorporating striking, avant-garde elements. Whether it’s a high-fashion editorial or a red carpet appearance, Erika’s ability to balance flawless complexion work with dramatic, eye-catching details sets her apart as a true innovator in the makeup community. Her signature touch has become an integral part of Cardi’s unforgettable looks, solidifying Erika as a trailblazer in beauty.

Keita “Kilprity” Moore

Kilprity, another remarkable talent, is celebrated for his innovative techniques and his ability to create flawless, glowing looks that enhance his clients’ natural beauty. Gorgeous glam girls like Iman, Nia Long, Lala, Taraji P. Henson, and Michelle Williams, all come to him for his effortlessly fabulous hand. Kilprity’s signature style often features radiant skin, bold eye looks, and perfectly balanced finishes, making him a standout force in the beauty world.

Merrell Hollis

Merrell Hollis has established himself as a leading figure in the beauty industry, known for his innovative approach and ability to enhance his clients’ natural features with precision and artistry. Having worked with high-profile names such as Mary J. Blige, Wendy Williams, Tasha Smith, and Travis Scott, Hollis demonstrates a remarkable versatility that sets him apart. His work seamlessly merges timeless elegance with contemporary trends, reflecting a deep understanding of his clients’ individual styles and the demands of various platforms, from red carpets to editorial shoots. Hollis’s dedication to his craft and creative adaptability solidify his reputation as a masterful and sought-after makeup artist.

Rokael Lizama

Rokael Beauty is the go-to glam guru for Hollywood’s elite, celebrated for his impeccable finishes and eye for detail. With long-term collaborations with Beyoncé, he’s proven himself a trusted visionary for some of the most iconic beauty moments in pop culture. But Queen Bey isn’t his only fan—Glamazons like Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez, and Nazanin Mandi keep Rokael on speed dial for his ability to craft luminous skin and mesmerizing eyes. His talent for blending timeless elegance with modern allure has made him one of the most sought-after artists in the beauty industry.

Makeup by Mario

Makeup by Mario has become synonymous with celebrity beauty, thanks to his incredible work with icons like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Lovato . With 14 million followers, Mario has been able to turn his talent into a popular cosmetics line, sold at Sephora and beloved by many. Mario’s artistry focuses on enhancing features while maintaining a natural appearance, which has won him a devoted following. His mastery of makeup techniques continues to inspire aspiring artists everywhere.

Ash K Holm

Ash K Holm has carved a niche for herself with her distinctive aesthetic and bold choices. She has worked with popular figures like Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, Jasmine Tookes, and Lindsay Lohan , showcasing her ability to create looks that are both edgy and timeless. Ash’s innovative approach to makeup sets her apart and cements her status as a leading artist in the field.

Tomas Herold

Latisha Chancey

Latisha Chancey is a highly respected makeup artist whose expertise and artistic vision have earned her collaborations with high-profile clients such as Nicki Minaj and Serena Williams. Known for her precision and ability to create glamorous looks, Chancey masterfully combines bold creativity with a deep understanding of her clients’ unique features. Her work not only enhances beauty but also conveys empowerment and individuality. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and staying at the forefront of makeup artistry, Latisha Chancey has solidified her reputation as a trusted and influential force in the beauty industry.

Priscilla Ono

Priscilla Ono is an icon in the beauty community, known for her stunning artistry on celebrities like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Priscilla’s ability to infuse creativity with elegance makes her a standout artist. Her work often emphasizes bold colors and striking features, captivating audiences and setting trends.

Saisha Beecham

Saisha Beecham is a highly acclaimed makeup artist whose exceptional talent has elevated the beauty of icons such as Yara Shahidi, Sanaa Lathan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Taraji P. Henson. Renowned for her ability to infuse every look with a captivating “wow factor,” Beecham’s artistry seamlessly transitions across platforms, including television, red carpet appearances, and high-profile editorial shoots. Her refined techniques and deep understanding of diverse beauty needs make her a sought-after expert in the industry, consistently delivering impactful and unforgettable results.

Sheika Daley

Lancome Global International Artist and Glam Guru, Sheika “Official Sheiks” Daley has had an extraordinary year, continuing to establish herself as a leading figure in the makeup industry. Her visionary approach and flawless techniques have been showcased in some of 2024’s most unforgettable beauty moments, from red carpets to magazine covers. Working with A-list celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Davine Joy Randolph, and Anok Yai, Daley has demonstrated her unmatched versatility, effortlessly creating looks that range from bold and experimental to timeless and elegant. Her talent for staying ahead of trends while enhancing her clients’ unique features makes her a standout and a top contender for Makeup Artist of the Year.

As we await the announcement of this year’s Makeup Artists of the Year, it’s clear that the talent displayed by these artists has elevated the beauty industry. Their dedication, creativity, and passion are evident in every brushstroke. We are excited to celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing who will be recognized for their outstanding contributions in 2024!

Vote below:

Be sure to RSVP to our NYFW event, where the winners will be announced, and TheFabys.eventbrite.com.

Want to partner with us to bring your brand to our followers? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

Happy New Year and Stay Tuned for more Fabys fun!