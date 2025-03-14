Fashion News: Donatella Versace Steps Back, Names Dario Vitale as New Chief Creative Officer

The legendary Donatella Versace who has been at the helm of Versace since the passing of her late brother Gianni Versace in 1997, is officially passing the torch to Dario Vitale, who will serve as the New Chief Creative Officer.

The change will take place on April 1, 2025, marking the end of an era, and a start of a new one. Versace has undergo many changes in recent years with Capri Holdings acquiring the Italian brand for approximately $2.12 billion.

Donatella, 69, will now serve as the brand’s Chief Brand Ambassador, confirming on Instagram in a post that read,

“Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.”

The news is bitter sweet as Donatella Versace has created some of the most iconic moments in fashion including JLO’s infamous jungle-print Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammy awards. In addition to all the noteworthy ensembles for celebs including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

With so much rich history dating back to 1978 , Dario Vitale will have big duties to fulfill at the luxury fashion house. He will be coming from Miu Miu, where he departed back in January 2025.

In a post shared to Versace instagram page, Dario expressed,

“I am truly honored to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella. The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

It will be interesting to see how Dario Vitale brings a fresh new perspective to the Versace luxury brand.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/Getty