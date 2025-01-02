The Faby’s Best of 2024: Vote for Wig Hairstylist of the Year Including Tokyo Stylez, Arrogant Tae, and Ray Christoper + More!

Who doesn’t love an amazing hair unit? With wigs becoming a highly sought-after staple in the hair industry, the competition for having the most undetectable lace and bouncy curls has grown incredibly fierce.

Hair in our community is HUGE and because there’s so many fabulous stylists, we had to break them into two categories: Natural Hair Gurus and Wig Specialists! First up: wigs.

From Tokyo Stylez slaying Cardi B with the best updo’s, to JStayReady mastering a platinum blowout, some of our favorite celebrity hairstylists have shown us that they can perhaps cut better than Edward Scissorhands.

Ahead read more, and be sure to vote for the hairstylist who you think came with the hottest tips and tricks in 2024.

Los Angeles celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez is an undeniable force to be reckoned with. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Tokyo has made a name for herself, quickly becoming highly sought after by celebs like Cardi B, Victoria Monet, and Kylie Jenner. She specializes in everything from sew ins to custom wigs, and can create the perfect avant-garde hair moment no matter the occasion.

Represented by OPUS Beauty, Davontae’ Washington has quickly become a FAVE in the industry and his resume is quite impressive. With A-list clients like Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Winnie Harlow, and Megan Thee Stallion, we don’t think there’s a hot girl he hasn’t touch. His roots from Nola brings a wealth of seasoned experience, and artistry that’s unmatched.

He gets all the GWORLS together and he goes by the name ‘Arrogant Tae.’ Originally from Chi town, Tae discovered his love for styling at a young age from watching his Aunts do hair. He took that passion, and ran with it, and has since yielded exceptional results. While Porsha Williams was the first to bet on him, he has created some of the best frontal units for clients including Nicki Minaj, Dream Doll, and LaLa. Not to mention, if anyone knows how to color bundles, it undoubtedly Arrogant Tae.

He does more than just toss tresses, he gives his clients a 360 makeover when he places his hands on their head. That’s right! Tym Wallace is an innovator, who’s amplifying black women through the enhancement of their beauty. Whether he’s laying down Taraji Henson’s baby hairs into a sleek ponytail for the red carpet, or giving Mary J Blige the perfect crimps to two-step across the stage, the “T” in his name stands for transformative.

Platinum and balayage hair never looked better, and Jared Henderson, who goes by the name JStayReady, knows how to bring about a desired look. If you thought Doja Cat and Victoria Monet had an eventful year, then so did JStayReady, as he was the mastermind behind their iconic hair moments. How could anyone ever forget Doja’s infamous performance at Coachella in April where she performed alongside her dancers in monstrous blonde hair suits all made by JStayReady. That moment alone has earned him a place in hair history.

Rihanna doesn’t have to tell Yusef to ‘work, work, work, work, work‘ because baby his tools are doing all the talking. Our Bajan princess and South African goddess Tyla are some of Yusef’s clients, and he has garnered a large following on social media. From Vogue, and Elle to Dazed and Paper Magazine, his work has been featured in some of the top publications. He’s also the founder of ‘The Y’ which is a collection of styling tools that allows people to achieve editorial looks in the comfort of their home. Yusef is a hair architect who’s revolutionizing the hair industry.

The lace & color experts at Tresses X Sandrine are doing major things and we love to see it. With some of their custom wigs worn by Latto, Cardi B, and Hennessy Carolina, it’s evident they specialize in variety. Whether you’re looking for an ombre bob, or 30 inch middle part buss down, their hair units are bound to bring out your fiercest alter ego.

They don’t call him Magic for no reason and celebrity hairstylist Magic Mike posses a unique set of skills that go beyond basic hairdressing. His ability to construct different styles, work with different hair texture, and perfectly shape his clients face, is why celebs like Yung Miami, Ari Fletcher and India Love can’t get enough of him. If you’re looking for a natural wig that gives real tease, then look no further and let Magic Mike enchant you.

Ashanti Lation, who goes by ‘VIP Ashanti’ is making a household name for herself one celebrity at a time, and she’s keeping her foot on people necks. Based in New Orleans, there’s no city Ashanti won’t go to bring about her client’s vision. Whether she’s crafting the perfect hair moment for rapper Latto on set, or meticulously braiding cornrows on singer Tems, Ashanti is to be valued and prized in the hair industry. In addition to her amazing editorial looks, she has her on hair care line called, VIP Luxury. We love a wig stylist who also understands the importance of prioritizing natural haircare and growth.

Could he be the apple of Kim’s eye? He very much could be as we’re sure Chris Appleton is cherished amongst the Kardashian clan for his exceptional work. Known as a world-renowned conceptual hair stylist, Chris is a visionary and keeps his clients like JLO and Camilla in the spotlight. Whether he curating a sexy wet hair look, or artfully channeling a hairdo from the past, he definitely keeps us glued to our screens, and reigns supreme.

One thing about Theo Barrett is that he’s going to give you drama every time. His meticulous touch and attention to detail is what sets him apart, and as a self-proclaimed wig connoisseur, he doesn’t take his craft lightly. In addition to being a key hairstylist for the Sherri Sheppard show, Theo Barrett hands have graced celebs including Tisha Campbell, Porsha Williams, Claire Sulmers, and HER among many more.

Ricky Wing is flying high in the sky and has left all his client on cloud 9 including Monica, Savannah James, and Marsai Martin. Splitting time between ATL and LA, the pro hairstylist has a plethora of celebrity clients who reaches out to him when they need a luxury wig. Originally from Baltimore, Ricky discovered his passion for hair during his teenage years which propelled him to get his cosmetology license from Paul Mitchell hair school. Ricky Wing is not only installing the flyest hair units , but he’s also using his gift to install confidence in his clients, which makes him a bonafide hair stylist in the industry.

Ryan Destiny, Niecy Nash, Adrienne Bailon, and Lori Harvey are just a few bold faced names who keep Ray Christopher on speed dial. Curls, crimps, layed, and slayed, this 2 time Emmy winner and 3 Time Guild award winner keeps his clients gorgeous and on point for a myriad of appearances.

Kellon Deryck has cemented his status as one of the top hairstylists in the industry, renowned for his innovative techniques and ability to create unforgettable looks. His work with Megan Thee Stallion in 2024 showcased his versatility and artistry, from sleek, waist-length ponytails that exude power and confidence to voluminous curls that capture elegance and glamour. Kellon’s attention to detail and deep understanding of hair as a form of self-expression make him a trusted collaborator for red carpets, editorials, and performances. His ability to craft hairstyles that perfectly complement his client’s personality and style solidifies his reputation as a trailblazer in the world of hair artistry.

