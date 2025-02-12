Serena Williams Crip Walks on Stage at the Super Bowl LIX in a Cobalt Blue Nike Crop Jacket and Mini Tennis Skirt

Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams surprised everyone when she broke out on stage doing a crip-walk to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl LIX.

Leading up to her iconic moment, Serena had her daughter Olympia Ohanian right by her side during rehearsal, showing her how it’s done. Olympia who looked adorable in a white graphic tee, with black and white flare bottoms watched her mother with amazement in her eyes.

The legendary tennis star, who’s style is often described as athletic luxe with couture touches, performed in a cobalt blue Nike crop jacket that she layered over a white tank and paired with a matching tennis skirt from the brands Nike 24.7 collection.

Around the eleven-minute mark of Kendrick 14-minute set, Serena can be seen showing off her intricate footwork while crip-walking in her blue and white Converse chuck taylor sneakers.

@Ingabeckham shared, “Compton in the house !!!!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽‼️🙌🏽🙌🏽,” while @Iveystarz expressed, “🔥🔥 she was the best part of the halftime!”

Crip-walking originated during the 1970’s and became popular among the Los Angeles gang culture, specifically “the Crips.” The dance has sense evolved into pop culture, with many people adding their own flair while showing off their rhythmic dance moves.

Williams was sought out personally by Kendrick and his team to crip-walk on stage during half-time. In the caption of a video posted to her Instagram, she shared,

“When @Kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it!”

Serena Williams was undoubtedly one of the best highlights of the Super Bowl LIX and she absolutely nailed her performance. The retired tennis legend has proven that her legacy exceeds far beyond the court, and we’re always inspired by her unparallel talent.

What say you? Hot! or hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Video Credit @Donaldlawrence