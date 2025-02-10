Kendrick Lamar Performed at the Super Bowl LIX in a Custom Blue, White and Red Martine Rose Leather Jacket and Light Blue Celine Jeans

Thought-provoking, mind-opening and enlightening, Kendrick Lamar kicked off half-time at this year’s Super Bowl LIX with an unforgettable performance.

The Compton rapper brought his artistic flare to the stage, performing smashing hits from his latest album, “GNX,” including “Squabble Up,” “Euphoria,” and “Not like Us.” He paid homage to the West Coast with his set design, turf dancers and crip walkers, all while being intentional about his message.

K-Dot who just won 5 Grammy’s earlier this month, took center stage in a custom red, white and blue Martine Rose leather jacket by the British designer that featured the name “Gloria” across the front. According to Sports Illustrated, “Gloria“” is a metaphor for his pen game and his rhyming skills.

He styled his biker jacket with light blue Celine “Serge” flare jeans that were featured in the brands 2019 runway show and inspired by French singer Serge Gainsbourg. He accessorized with a black new era cap, leather gloves and diamond layered necklaces that shone brightly. When it came down to his shoes, he opted for white and black Nike DT Max 96 sneakers.

There were many symbolisms throughout Kendrick’s performance, including Samuel L. Jackson opening the show in a navy custom Bode suit as he played Uncle Sam. Samuel narrated the show from the perspective of the federal government, and how they essentially view blacks.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect than during Black History month and during a time of political unrest for many minorities. Kendrick’s performance created a story line depicting some of the obstacles black people have endured, while simultaneously providing a platform for black artistry to shine through.

In the beginning, you can hear Samuel say, “No! No! No! Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto….” (hinting at how they truly think of us) and questions whether Kendrick knows how to play the game that we were subconsciously and systematically taught to play.” There were many symbolic references made throughout the show about systematic issues, and cultural identity.

In addition to Samuel L Jackson, Kendrick surprised the crowd when SZA, Serena Williams and Dj Mustard joined him on stage.

DJ mustard mirrored Kedrick’s style rocking a custom black and yellow Vanson Leather biker jacket that he paired with baggy blue denim jeans.

When it came down to K-Dot’s dancers, they wore monochromatic blue, white and red ensembles that included hoodies, bomber jackets and straight fitted jeans.

Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance was historic and one for the ages. His message was loud and clear and artistically, the imagery, and dance moves were perfectly executed.

Bravo to K-dot for being intentional with his half-time performance!

What say you? Hot! or hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images