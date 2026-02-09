Bad Bunny Performed at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in a Custom Cream Zara Look, White Adidas BadBo 1.0 Sneakers and a Audemars Piguet watch

Posted by The Fashion Bomb Staff
Posted on

When Bad Bunny headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, he didn’t just deliver a performance — he delivered a cultural milestone. The Puerto Rican artist became the first solo Latino headliner at the Super Bowl and the first to perform primarily in Spanish, a watershed moment in music history that was as loud in message as it was in music. 

Bad Bunny Performed At The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In A Custom Cream Zara Look White Adidas BadBo 10 Sneakers And A Audemars Piguet Watch 6

For the world’s biggest stage, Bad Bunny turned heads not with couture but with a custom cream-colored outfit by Zara, styled by his longtime collaborators Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares.  The ensemble included a collared shirt and tie layered with a sport-inspired jersey bearing his family name “Ocasio” and the number “64,” a personal tribute said to honor his mother and Puerto Rican roots.  Completing the look were matching chinos, moto-inspired gloves, and his signature Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers — blending high-street accessibility with high-fashion impact. 

Bad Bunny Performed At The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In A Custom Cream Zara Look White Adidas BadBo 10 Sneakers And A Audemars Piguet Watch 5

Bad Bunny’s Zara choice marked a deliberate departure from the luxury fashion typically associated with Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners. Fashion critics saw it as a shift in power dynamics — prioritizing accessibility, cultural identity, and community over exclusivity.  Mid-show, he transitioned into a cream double-breasted blazer, proving the versatility of the high-street set.  The performance itself — featuring appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, and more — was a vibrant tapestry of his biggest hits and Latin cultural motifs, further elevating the impact of his sartorial choices. 

Bad Bunny Performed At The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In A Custom Cream Zara Look White Adidas BadBo 10 Sneakers And A Audemars Piguet Watch 2 1

By choosing Zara for this historic moment, Bad Bunny sent a message that fashion isn’t just about luxury labels but about cultural resonance, personal storytelling, and global inclusivity — all under the biggest spotlight in entertainment.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Articles