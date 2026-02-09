Bad Bunny Performed at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in a Custom Cream Zara Look, White Adidas BadBo 1.0 Sneakers and a Audemars Piguet watch

When Bad Bunny headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, he didn’t just deliver a performance — he delivered a cultural milestone. The Puerto Rican artist became the first solo Latino headliner at the Super Bowl and the first to perform primarily in Spanish, a watershed moment in music history that was as loud in message as it was in music.

For the world’s biggest stage, Bad Bunny turned heads not with couture but with a custom cream-colored outfit by Zara, styled by his longtime collaborators Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares. The ensemble included a collared shirt and tie layered with a sport-inspired jersey bearing his family name “Ocasio” and the number “64,” a personal tribute said to honor his mother and Puerto Rican roots. Completing the look were matching chinos, moto-inspired gloves, and his signature Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers — blending high-street accessibility with high-fashion impact.

Bad Bunny’s Zara choice marked a deliberate departure from the luxury fashion typically associated with Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners. Fashion critics saw it as a shift in power dynamics — prioritizing accessibility, cultural identity, and community over exclusivity. Mid-show, he transitioned into a cream double-breasted blazer, proving the versatility of the high-street set. The performance itself — featuring appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, and more — was a vibrant tapestry of his biggest hits and Latin cultural motifs, further elevating the impact of his sartorial choices.

By choosing Zara for this historic moment, Bad Bunny sent a message that fashion isn’t just about luxury labels but about cultural resonance, personal storytelling, and global inclusivity — all under the biggest spotlight in entertainment.

