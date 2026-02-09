Cardi B in Cream Zimmermann and Karol G in White Ann Demeulemeester Dance with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B and Karol G brought fashion and energy to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show as they joined Bad Bunny onstage for a standout performance that blended music spectacle with bold style moments. The duo danced alongside the headliner during one of the night’s most talked-about segments, adding their own visual flair to an already high-impact production.

Cardi B wore a white Zimmermann Rebellion corset priced at $1,557, paired with a coordinating skirt fashioned from deconstructed Zimmermann pieces. She completed the look with vintage Tom Ford gladiator heels valued at $3,895 and jewelry by Messika, leaning into a mix of archival glamour and modern edge. The layered textures and sculptural elements of the outfit stood out under stadium lights, aligning with the theatrical scale of the halftime show.

Karol G opted for a contrasting yet equally striking look in a cream Ann Demeulemeester Clementia distressed sheer alpaca dress priced at $1,899. The soft, romantic construction and muted tone offered a different interpretation of stagewear, emphasizing movement and fluidity as she performed.

The halftime show also featured cameo appearances from Jessica Alba, Young Miko, and Alix Earle, rounding out a night where music, celebrity, and fashion converged on one of the world’s biggest stages.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

📸/🎥: Getty Images, Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show