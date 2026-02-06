Bad Bunny Wore a Grey Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 Look to the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference

Bad Bunny is prepping us for one of the most fashionable Super Bowl performances this Sunday at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and we’re ready for it.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist touched down in San Francisco for the Super Bowl LX press conference in a light grey Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 monochromatic look that was intentionally bold and extravagant.

Exuding confidence and sophistication, Bad Bunny’s ensemble consisted of a grey Bottega pinstripe double-breasted suit, that he layered with a matching shearling coat.

When it came down to his shoe game, he stepped out in his signature Adidas known as the Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers in a navy and cream color way.

For his accessories, he opted for grey bunny-eared beanie with black oversized frames. His rare and iconic Cartier Crash in platinum was the icing on the cake, and perhaps the perfect symbolism of his arrival.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance will be a great cultural shift, highlighting his Puerto Rican heritage and putting latin music at the forefront. His music is especially needed during a time of so much unrest with immigration law, and will influence cultural conversations on a broader scale.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images