Blue Ivy Attended the Super Bowl Alongside Father Jay-Z in a Off White Letterman Jacket and Balenciaga Handbag

Blue Ivy is proving to us that the Super Bowl belongs to her, and each year we see the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce grow more into her own skin.

With Beyonce’s beauty, and singular dance moves, and Jay’s swagger (hence the baggy jeans, and Timberland boots solidifying Blue to be a Tomboy) she is a splitting image of both of her celebrity parents. They say “the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.”

For the Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13, Blue delicately dominated the field in a black and grey Varsity jacket by Off White. She accessorized with brown frames, and gold chain bracelets, and her blonde highlighted braids were a distinct resemblance of Bey.

Jay- Z, who is in partnership with the NFL, serving as an Entertainment Strategist, and coproducing the Super Bowl Half Time show, appeared to be in good spirits while photographing his daughters on the field. He wore all black, with a hoodie that read, “The Game Needs me.”

We applaud Jay-Z and Beyonce for their excellent parenting style because it really shows through the kids. They’re not allowing their children to grow up too fast, or act too grown and it’s important to let a child be a child. We’re beginning to see Blue Ivy make such a GRACEFUL transition into her teenage years, and we love to see it.

Go Blue!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Video Credit: O.M.G_TV