Top Five Looks from February 2025: Beyonce in Schiaparelli, Ayana Wayans in Camila Coehlo, Serena Williams in Nike, and More!

February was a fashion-filled whirlwind, serving up unforgettable red carpet moments, street style slays, and high-fashion statement pieces that had Fashion Bomb Daily’s audience buzzing. From star-studded award shows to trendsetting everyday looks, some outfits stood out more than others—and we’ve got the receipts to prove it.

Based on impressions and engagement, we’re breaking down the top looks of the month, as voted by YOU—our stylish and opinionated Fashion Bomb community. Scroll through to see who dominated the feed in February and let us know if your fave made the list!

1.Beyonce and Blue at the Grammys

When Beyoncé and Blue Ivy hit the stage, it’s always a moment, and the 2025 Grammys were no exception. Queen Bey stunned in a custom Schiaparelli masterpiece, exuding regal elegance with intricate detailing and a silhouette fit for music royalty. Right by her side, Blue Ivy proved she’s a fashion star in the making, rocking a chic Naeem Khan ensemble that perfectly balanced youthful sophistication with red carpet glamour. The mother-daughter duo effortlessly commanded the night, serving iconic style, poise, and presence—proving once again that fashion is in their DNA.

2. Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano at the Grammys

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen captivated the red carpet in a daring Christian Siriano gown. The black mesh dress featured a corseted bodice with visible boning and a sculptural tulle neckline, seamlessly blending structure with ethereal elegance. The fit-and-flare silhouette, complemented by a layered skirt and train, showcased Teigen’s figure flawlessly. She accessorized with shimmering hoop earrings and black metal rings, while debuting a sleek blunt bob hairstyle. Her husband, John Legend, accompanied her in a deep brown Louis Vuitton suit with an embossed print, making them one of the evening’s most stylish couples. ​

3.Venus Williams at DSquared2

At the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, Venus Williams and Italian actor Andrea Preti shared a public kiss, signaling their romantic relationship. Williams stunned in a pink suit with a low-cut blazer, while Preti complemented her in a classic black suit.

4. NLE Choppa at the Fabys

At the 2025 Fabys, NLE Choppa made a powerful impression, not just with his style but with his heartfelt prayer before the ceremony. Dressed in a sleek designer ensemble, the rapper took a moment to center the room, offering words of gratitude and positivity that set the tone for the night. His presence added a meaningful touch to the celebration, blending faith, fashion, and culture in a way only he could.

5.Serena Williams in Nike

At the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Serena Williams made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s performance, captivating the audience with her dance moves. She donned a custom Nike ensemble featuring a cobalt blue cropped jacket and pleated mini skirt, embodying her iconic tennis style. This vibrant look not only highlighted her athletic grace but also added an unexpected flair to the event, blending sports fashion with musical artistry.

6. Jay Z, Blue, and Rumi at the Superbowl

At the recent Super Bowl in New Orleans, Jay-Z was spotted on the football field with his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Rumi stood out in a stylish look, wearing an Amiri jacket paired with a $650 Amiri kids’ logo hoodie,while Blue was bomb in Balenciaga. The family’s appearance garnered attention, blending high fashion with the excitement of the event. ​

7. Ayans Wayans in Camila Coehlo at the NAACP Image Awards

The Wayans family has long been celebrated for their remarkable talent and undeniable charm, a legacy that continues to shine through the younger generation.​ A recent Instagram post shared by Kingsman Media Group from the NAACP Image Awards showcases Damon Wayans, Sr with his granddaughter, Ayana Wayans, who radiated beauty and confidence in Camila Coehlo–further proving that good looks run deep in the Wayans lineage.​The family’s genetic blessings are as prominent as their comedic prowess, making them a true Hollywood dynasty.

8. Doechii at Dsquared

At Dsquared2’s 30th anniversary show during Milan Fashion Week, Bombshell Doechii made a memorable entrance by emerging from an armored vehicle filled with dollar bills, setting an energetic tone for the event. She paid homage to supermodel Naomi Campbell’s iconic 2003 runway moment by sprinting down the catwalk in heels, embodying the brand’s edgy aesthetic. Doechii’s dynamic performance, which included her hit “Nissan Altima,” seamlessly blended music and fashion, underscoring her versatility as an artist.

9. Alicia Keys in Dolce & Gabanna and Swizz Beatz in Bottega Veneta at the Clive Davis Pre Grammys Party

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz brought effortless style to the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammys party, turning heads as they arrived in designer ensembles. Alicia stunned in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana look, exuding classic elegance, while Swizz complemented her in a Bottega Veneta ensemble that blended sophistication with modern edge. The power couple’s coordinated fashion moment proved once again why they remain one of the most stylish duos in the industry.

10. Ice Spice at Versace

Rapper Ice Spice was spotted at the Versace Fall 2025 show, turning heads in a striking Versace ensemble. The look featured a $1,350 shirt paired with a $1,820 skirt, exuding the brand’s signature bold and glamorous aesthetic. Captured by Dazed Fashion, her outfit sparked conversation among fashion enthusiasts—was it a hot moment or a fashion miss?

That does it! Who had your favorite look in February?

See more on Instagram @Fashionbombdaily !