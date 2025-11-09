On the Scene at the 2025 Baby 2 Baby Gala: Ciara in Black Ann Demeulemeester, Serena Williams in Pamella Roland, Kerry Washington in Champange Alex Perry, and More!

Hollywood’s finest gathered in style for the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala, an annual event dedicated to providing children living in poverty with the basic necessities every child deserves—diapers, clothing, and essential supplies. This year’s gala was a night of elegance and generosity, drawing some of entertainment’s biggest names including Ciara, Serena Williams, and Tyler Perry, all uniting for a meaningful cause.

Held in Los Angeles, the star-studded affair blended philanthropy with high fashion, as celebrities graced the green carpet in show-stopping couture while raising millions to support families in need. From breathtaking gowns to heartfelt speeches, the Baby2Baby Gala once again proved that giving back never goes out of style.

Take a look:

Ciara stunned at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in a vintage black leather strapless gown from Ann Demeulemeester’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, styled by Marnix Marni with Christian Louboutin pumps and matching gloves for a sleek, edgy finish.

Tara Dollinger dazzled at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in a sculptural sapphire blue gown from Giorgio Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture, accented with sapphire and diamond jewels by Chopard, Lorraine Schwartz, and Steve Silver.

Kerry Washington attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala wearing a $2,400 sleeveless sequined column gown by Alex Perry, paired with $1,195 Christian Louboutin Dolly Alta 160 platform pumps and Pomellato Pentagoni pendant earrings and rings. She was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Serena Williams attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in a custom Pamella Roland gown featuring the designer’s signature structured bodice and floor-length silhouette, combining classic elegance with modern sophistication for the charitable evening.

New Fashion Bomb Couple alert! Lizzo posed with her beau Myke Wright, who looked dapper in Gucci.

Jessica Alba was fly in Alex Perry.

Lauren London attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala wearing a taupe long-sleeve gown by Rebecca Vallance featuring a gathered waist detail with a gold accent. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and a sleek updo for the evening’s elegant celebration.

Tyler Perry represented for Fashion Bomb Men in a tailored suit.

Jaleel White gave Stephan Arkel in a tux.

It looked like a fun night!

Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty



