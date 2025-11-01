Look of the Month October 2025: The Cast of All’s Fair, Meghan Markle in Balenciaga, Jenna Ortega in Grace Ling, and More!

It’s the 1st of the Month!

Before we dive into November shenanigans, let’s review the best looks from October!

1.The Cast of All’s Fair in LA



The cast of All’s Fair proved they’re as stylish as they are talented, dominating our roundup as the #1 look of the month. Their Los Angeles premiere was a true fashion moment—Niecy Nash stunned in Sergio Hudson, Kim Kardashian captivated in Schiaparelli, Teyana Taylor slayed in Cong Tri, Sarah Paulson impressed in Bottega Veneta, and Kris Jenner commanded elegance in Givenchy. The entire cast embodied pristine, elite glamour all month long, setting the tone for what’s sure to be a visually stunning series. We can’t wait to see the fashionable moments continue on Hulu!

2.Meghan Markle in Balenciaga



Meghan Markle has been making stylish waves lately, capturing attention with her refined and minimalist approach to fashion. Following her stunning appearance at the Balenciaga show in Paris, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving dinner in a sleek black asymmetric Balenciaga gown. Her recent looks have embraced a monochromatic palette that perfectly complements her natural elegance and timeless beauty. With each appearance, Meghan continues to redefine modern royal style—effortless, poised, and undeniably chic.

3. Jenna Ortega in Grace Ling



Jenna Ortega delivered one of October’s most unforgettable fashion moments at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, wearing a sculptural leaf petal couture dress from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The striking piece, with its fluid metallic bodice and sleek burgundy skirt, perfectly embodied modern couture—bold, artistic, and effortlessly elegant. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the look highlighted Jenna’s fearless approach to red carpet fashion and cemented her status as a rising style icon.

4.Teyana Taylor in Dipetsa



October was really the month of Teyana Taylor and her abs—and they were on full display at an after-party celebrating Kim Kardashian’s birthday. The multi-hyphenate star turned heads in a sheer ruched Dipetsa ensemble that perfectly framed her sculpted physique, blending sensuality with avant-garde artistry. Known for pushing boundaries both in music and fashion, Teyana’s look was equal parts daring and divine, cementing her place as one of the most fearless style icons of the season.

5.Kim Kardashian in Dilara Findotoglu



Kim Kardashian loves the daring, sensual creations of London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu, and she made sure all eyes were on her during one of her many birthday celebrations in Paris. Stepping out alongside the legendary John Galliano, Kim stunned in a sheer corseted ensemble dripping in crystal embellishments that perfectly balanced drama and allure. The look was pure Parisian fantasy—provocative, artful, and undeniably glamorous. Hot!

Which was your favorite look of October?