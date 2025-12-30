The Fabys 2025: Vote for the Fashionista of the Year Featuring Olandria Carthen, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, and more!

Fashion in 2025 was driven by women whose style transcended trends and became cultural moments. From global icons to breakout stars, these women didn’t just wear fashion—they shaped the conversation around it. As voting for The Fabys 2025 is officially open, we’re spotlighting the women whose looks dominated red carpets, front rows, and timelines all year long.



Olandria Carthen

Alabama-born Olandria Carthen burst onto the national scene with a polished confidence that immediately translated beyond television into fashion influence. Styled by The Reismans, her looks favor sleek silhouettes, coordinated tailoring, and camera-ready glamour. Olandria has attended major fashion and media events and received multiple honors recognizing her cultural impact, including accolades at Harvard University, Femme it Forward, and Glamour’s Women of the Year celebrations—cementing her status as a rising style force with substance and visibility.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s 2025 style run proved (again) that she doesn’t follow fashion—she frames it. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, her looks balance couture-level construction with a sharp, modern edge, often anchored by bold silhouettes and purposeful styling choices that instantly become reference points.

Her Met Gala moment—custom Marc Jacobs and unmistakable Rihanna-level storytelling—was one of the year’s defining red-carpet statements.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s style is instinctive, bold, and deeply personal. A New York City native whose career spans music, acting, choreography, and directing, Taylor has starred in major 2025 projects including Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair on Hulu, as well as the Netflix thriller Straw—giving her plenty of red-carpet and press-tour fashion opportunities.

What sets her apart is her penchant for styling herself — a practice rooted in her early career when she often had to build her look from the ground up — even as she now collaborates with stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald to coordinate standout looks for press tours, premieres, and major fashion events.

Taylor’s fashion is expressive and architectural, toggling between tailored suits, bold couture, and avant-garde moments — from her custom Thom Browne ensemble as host of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards to her fearless Met Gala statement co-designed with Ruth E. Carter. With abs, talent, and a self-assured aesthetic that commands attention, she continues to push the boundaries of celebrity style while making each look feel unmistakably “Teyana.”

Cardi B

Cardi B’s style remains high-impact, high-fashion, and unapologetically maximal—she treats every appearance like a headline.

Styled by Kollin Carter, she toggles between archival pulls and bold accessories with the confidence of someone who understands fashion history and virality at the same time. Her late-December 2025 game-day look—built around a vintage Chanel Fall/Winter 1991 moment—proved she can turn a stadium appearance into a full fashion event.

Beyonce

Beyoncé’s fashion is precision, power, and intention—every silhouette communicates control and legacy. For the Cowboy Carter Tour, her wardrobe was styled by Shiona Turini with support from Ty Hunter, Karen Langley, and team, delivering a bold, Western-meets-high-fashion visual era built for stadium-scale impact.

Now, with Ty Hunter back in the fold and Beyoncé announced as Co-Chair of the 2026 Met Gala, we can’t wait to see what the longtime pair turns out next.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s 2025 style renaissance has been anchored in polished glamour with clever references and a modern-red-carpet ease. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, her looks during the Freakier Friday promo run leaned into “method dressing” energy—thoughtful nods, high-fashion tailoring, and a refreshed star persona that feels intentional rather than nostalgic.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore’s style year was a masterclass in grown, glamorous confidence. Styled by Brad Goreski, she delivered a run of fashion-forward looks that blended clean structure with modern drama—proof that elegance and risk can coexist when the fit, fabrication, and styling are precise.

JLO

Jennifer Lopez continues to define glamorous, body-confident style. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her fashion balances daring silhouettes with performance-ready precision, reinforcing her status as a red-carpet icon.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega’s style is dark, directional, and intelligently executed—fashion that feels like character work without becoming costume.

Styled by Enrique Melendez, her 2025 red-carpet run leaned into couture texture, sculptural shapes, and gothic-modern references that made her one of the year’s most compelling young fashion stars.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s fashion identity continues to center sculpted silhouettes, high-impact minimalism, and paparazzi-proof polish.

Her looks prioritize clean construction and strong proportions—whether she’s serving a sleek street moment or a vintage look built for maximum visual conversation.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey’s style is the definition of refined restraint—minimal lines, impeccable fit, and quiet luxury that reads expensive without shouting.

Styled by Elly Karamoh, her looks consistently land as sleek, modern, and editorial, reinforcing her place as a contemporary style reference for polished minimalism.

Ciara

Ciara’s fashion lives at the intersection of athletic confidence and high-glam execution—built for movement, spotlight, and impact.

Styled by Marni Senofonte for red carpets and Deonte Nash for Street Style, her 2025 Met Gala look (LaQuan Smith, crystal-drenched drama) and other major moments showcased a styling approach that’s bold, body-aware, and stage-ready while still red-carpet precise

Kandi

Kandi Burruss has quietly ascended the fashion ranks in 2025, flying above the drama and consistently delivering standout looks that blend sophistication with personality. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and Grammy-winning artist, producer, and Broadway co-producer of Othello has expanded her style repertoire under the direction of celebrity stylist Daniel Hawkins (aka @1800dhawk), who she’s teamed with to elevate every major appearance—whether it’s jaw-dropping Christian Siriano at the Othello opening or sculptural LaQuan Smith on press tours.

While Kandi prides herself on knowing exactly what works for her silhouette and personality, her collaborations with Hawkins have given her wardrobe a fresh edge, introducing everything from chic oversized tailoring to statement mini dresses and luxe outerwear.

Between red carpets, Broadway premieres, and fashion week appearances, Kandi’s evolution proves that confidence and craftsmanship can co-exist—making her a serious contender for fashion recognition this year.

