The Fabys 2025: Vote for the Fashionista of the Year Featuring Olandria Carthen, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, and more!

Posted by The Fashion Bomb Staff
Posted on

Fashion in 2025 was driven by women whose style transcended trends and became cultural moments. From global icons to breakout stars, these women didn’t just wear fashion—they shaped the conversation around it. As voting for The Fabys 2025 is officially open, we’re spotlighting the women whose looks dominated red carpets, front rows, and timelines all year long.

The Fabys 2025 Vote For The Fashionista Of The Year Featuring Olandria Carthen Rihanna Teyana Taylor Cardi B And More Final 17

Vote below and help decide who truly defined style this year.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen

Alabama-born Olandria Carthen burst onto the national scene with a polished confidence that immediately translated beyond television into fashion influence. Styled by The Reismans, her looks favor sleek silhouettes, coordinated tailoring, and camera-ready glamour. Olandria has attended major fashion and media events and received multiple honors recognizing her cultural impact, including accolades at Harvard University, Femme it Forward, and Glamour’s Women of the Year celebrations—cementing her status as a rising style force with substance and visibility.

Olandria Carthen

Rihanna

2 Rihanna Fuels Baby Bump Rumors In Rick Owens Spring 2025 Voluminous Metallic Strapless Dress At Fenty Beauty Event In Paris

Rihanna’s 2025 style run proved (again) that she doesn’t follow fashion—she frames it. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, her looks balance couture-level construction with a sharp, modern edge, often anchored by bold silhouettes and purposeful styling choices that instantly become reference points.

2 Rihanna Wears Custom YSL Sons RZA And Riot Rock Custom Dior Men At The Smurfs Movie Premiere

Her Met Gala moment—custom Marc Jacobs and unmistakable Rihanna-level storytelling—was one of the year’s defining red-carpet statements.

Rihanna Met Gala Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor

Fashion Bomb Couples Teyana Taylor Stepped Out In A Oude Wagg SS25 RTW Look Alongside Aaron Pierre At The One Battle After Another Premiere 3

Teyana Taylor’s style is instinctive, bold, and deeply personal. A New York City native whose career spans music, acting, choreography, and directing, Taylor has starred in major 2025 projects including Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair on Hulu, as well as the Netflix thriller Straw—giving her plenty of red-carpet and press-tour fashion opportunities.

Teyana Taylor Schiaparelli Alls Fair Hulu

What sets her apart is her penchant for styling herself — a practice rooted in her early career when she often had to build her look from the ground up — even as she now collaborates with stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald to coordinate standout looks for press tours, premieres, and major fashion events.

Teyana Taylor Wore Four Thom Browne Looks For The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Taylor’s fashion is expressive and architectural, toggling between tailored suits, bold couture, and avant-garde moments — from her custom Thom Browne ensemble as host of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards to her fearless Met Gala statement co-designed with Ruth E. Carter. With abs, talent, and a self-assured aesthetic that commands attention, she continues to push the boundaries of celebrity style while making each look feel unmistakably “Teyana.”

Teyana Taylor Looked AB Licious In A Black Tom Ford Cutout Dress At The Time 100 Gala 1 1

Cardi B

Cardi B Posed For The Gram In A Black And White Norma Kamli Dress 4

Cardi B’s style remains high-impact, high-fashion, and unapologetically maximal—she treats every appearance like a headline.

77 Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Step Out In Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football In Baltimore

Styled by Kollin Carter, she toggles between archival pulls and bold accessories with the confidence of someone who understands fashion history and virality at the same time. Her late-December 2025 game-day look—built around a vintage Chanel Fall/Winter 1991 moment—proved she can turn a stadium appearance into a full fashion event.

Beyonce

Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Beyonce Stuns In A Black Christian Siriano Dress With A White FGM Bespoke Feather Jacket Shop The Look Here 4

Beyoncé’s fashion is precision, power, and intention—every silhouette communicates control and legacy. For the Cowboy Carter Tour, her wardrobe was styled by Shiona Turini with support from Ty Hunter, Karen Langley, and team, delivering a bold, Western-meets-high-fashion visual era built for stadium-scale impact.

You Ask We Answer Beyonce Wore A Gold Custom Lindsey James Look On The Cowboy Carter Tour 3

Now, with Ty Hunter back in the fold and Beyoncé announced as Co-Chair of the 2026 Met Gala, we can’t wait to see what the longtime pair turns out next.

Best Looks Of The November 2025 Beyonce In A White Louis Vuitton Moto Look Michelle Obama Stuns In A Black Simon Rocha Dress Lil Kim Performs In Blue The Attico Jeans Rashidah Young 6

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Promoted Freakier Friday In A Multicolor Roberto Cavalli Dress 3

Lindsay Lohan’s 2025 style renaissance has been anchored in polished glamour with clever references and a modern-red-carpet ease. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, her looks during the Freakier Friday promo run leaned into “method dressing” energy—thoughtful nods, high-fashion tailoring, and a refreshed star persona that feels intentional rather than nostalgic.

6 Lindsay Lohan Is Back The Icon Wears A Crystal Fringed Oscar De La Renta Mini Dress For The Holidays

Demi Moore

Demi Moore 2

Demi Moore’s style year was a masterclass in grown, glamorous confidence. Styled by Brad Goreski, she delivered a run of fashion-forward looks that blended clean structure with modern drama—proof that elegance and risk can coexist when the fit, fabrication, and styling are precise.

Demi Moore 1

JLO

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Peach 835 22The New Arrival22 Dress With A Feather Bolero To The Ring Them Bells Benefit Concert In New York 1

Jennifer Lopez continues to define glamorous, body-confident style. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her fashion balances daring silhouettes with performance-ready precision, reinforcing her status as a red-carpet icon.

J Lo Attends Othello Broadway Opening With Child Emme Wearing Zuhair Murad

Jenna Ortega

00 The Top 5 Looks From The 2025 Academy Museum Gala Kim Kardashian In Margiela Jenna Ortega In Grace Ling And Regina Hall In Yellow Cong Tri Lead The Nights Best Looks Final 22JPG

Jenna Ortega’s style is dark, directional, and intelligently executed—fashion that feels like character work without becoming costume.

Jenna Ortega Promotes Wednesday Season 2 In A Grey Elena Velez YR006 Leech LK29 Dress 1

Styled by Enrique Melendez, her 2025 red-carpet run leaned into couture texture, sculptural shapes, and gothic-modern references that made her one of the year’s most compelling young fashion stars.

Jenna Ortega Wore A Ombre Mark Hong SS25 Leather Trench To The Netflix Tudum Event In LA 1

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Attended A Exclusive Party In A White Dilara Findikoglu Fall 25 Metallic Fringe Dress 3

Kim Kardashian’s fashion identity continues to center sculpted silhouettes, high-impact minimalism, and paparazzi-proof polish.

Teyana Taylor In A Black Tamara Ralph Dress Kim Kardashian In A Black Dilara Findikoglu Look Sarah Paulson In A Lime Green Dress More 8

Her looks prioritize clean construction and strong proportions—whether she’s serving a sleek street moment or a vintage look built for maximum visual conversation.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday Naomi Campbells Iconic Givenchy Look From Alexander McQueens Spring 1997 Couture Collection Final 22

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Turns Heads In Leopard Print Roberto Cavalli And Alaia Black Bobine Sandals For Dinner At Chateau Marmont Final 23

Lori Harvey’s style is the definition of refined restraint—minimal lines, impeccable fit, and quiet luxury that reads expensive without shouting.

On The Scene At Essence Black Women In Hollywood Teyana Taylor In A Blush Amiri Gown Lori Harvey In A Nude Plaid Burberry Look Meagan Good In A Peach Custom Eman Alajilan Dress 25

Styled by Elly Karamoh, her looks consistently land as sleek, modern, and editorial, reinforcing her place as a contemporary style reference for polished minimalism.

Lori Harvey Poses For The Cover Of Playboy Magazine In A Mint Green Feather Coat And Silver Embellished Bikini More 3

Ciara

On The Scene At The 2025 BET Awards Ciara In A Black Cong Tri Look Tisha Campbell In A Red Anthony Lattimore Leather Dress Claire Sulmers In A Nude Emagine Gown More 14

Ciara’s fashion lives at the intersection of athletic confidence and high-glam execution—built for movement, spotlight, and impact.

On The Scene At The 2025 AMAs Janet Jackson Performs In A Vetements Look Ciara Slays In A Chained Bronx Banco Dress JLO Looks Glamorous In A Brown Defaience Gown More 2

Styled by Marni Senofonte for red carpets and Deonte Nash for Street Style, her 2025 Met Gala look (LaQuan Smith, crystal-drenched drama) and other major moments showcased a styling approach that’s bold, body-aware, and stage-ready while still red-carpet precise

Ciara Met Gala

Kandi

Kandi Buruss Attended The Othello Broadway Opening Night In A Black Sheer Christian Siriano Sheer Gown 1

Kandi Burruss has quietly ascended the fashion ranks in 2025, flying above the drama and consistently delivering standout looks that blend sophistication with personality. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and Grammy-winning artist, producer, and Broadway co-producer of Othello has expanded her style repertoire under the direction of celebrity stylist Daniel Hawkins (aka @1800dhawk), who she’s teamed with to elevate every major appearance—whether it’s jaw-dropping Christian Siriano at the Othello opening or sculptural LaQuan Smith on press tours.

9 Kandi Slays In Laquan Smith Black And Red Reverse Blazer Dress To Promote Othello On Broadway

While Kandi prides herself on knowing exactly what works for her silhouette and personality, her collaborations with Hawkins have given her wardrobe a fresh edge, introducing everything from chic oversized tailoring to statement mini dresses and luxe outerwear.

Kandi With Daniel Hawkins 1800dhawk

Between red carpets, Broadway premieres, and fashion week appearances, Kandi’s evolution proves that confidence and craftsmanship can co-exist—making her a serious contender for fashion recognition this year.

Kandi Styled By 1800dhawk

That does it!

Vote for your favorite below:

Related Articles