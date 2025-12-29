The Fabys 2025: Vote for Stylist of the Year Featuring the Reismans, Enrique Melendez, Kollin Carter, Jeremy Haynes, and More!

Behind every unforgettable red carpet moment, viral look, and era-defining style transformation is a stylist shaping the narrative. The Fabys 2025 Stylist of the Year nominees honor the image architects whose vision, research, and creative direction helped define fashion this year—across film, music, television, sports, and culture.

Vote below and read on for this year’s nominees:

Law Roach

Born and raised in Chicago, Law Roach remains one of the most influential stylists of his generation, rooted in deep fashion research, archival sourcing, and cinematic storytelling. Best known for shaping Zendaya’s fashion legacy and styling stars like Céline Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy, Roach has continued to expand his reach. In 2025, he further amplified his cultural footprint by styling Ryan Destiny and creating standout looks for Ariana Grande throughout her Wicked press tour. That same year marked another milestone: Roach joined the judging panel of Project Runway Season 21, making his debut as a main judge alongside Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia — a first for him on the long-running fashion competition series.

Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald

Los Angeles–based duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald are known for bold, fashion-forward styling rooted in intention and storytelling. Wayman studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, while Micah’s background spans editorial and fashion production. In addition to styling Chase Infiniti, Queen Latifah, Colman Domingo, and Tessa Thompson, the pair acted as creative collaborators with Teyana Taylor on her latest press run, shaping a cohesive and directional visual narrative across appearances.

Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are a powerhouse styling duo best known for their long-standing work with Jennifer Lopez, helping define her modern era of red carpet, stage, and performance style. In addition to Lopez, the duo has styled Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, Kerry Wasington, and other high-profile talent across music, television, and fashion. Their work balances high-glamour polish with performance-ready precision, delivering iconic moments that continue to shape the visual language of contemporary celebrity glamour.





J Bolin

Originally from Mississippi, J Bolin attended Alcorn State University, where he studied business before pivoting into fashion. He is known for his work with Sarah Jakes Roberts and Michelle Williams, as well as for giving a fresh, modern perspective to legends like Tisha Campbell and iconic girl groups SWV and Total. He also styles Morris Chestnut, bringing a refined, contemporary polish to the veteran actor’s public image. Bolin’s work is defined by clean, impactful silhouettes that photograph powerfully, reflecting both his entrepreneurial mindset and a strategic approach to image-building.

The Reismans

Twin stylists Matthew and Reginald Reisman are Los Angeles–based image-makers known for sharp tailoring and modern silhouettes. Their current clients include Nic and Olandria from Love Island, alongside artists such as SZA and Lizzo. Their work is defined by meticulous fit and contemporary polish.

Kollin Carter

Kollin Carter studied fashion merchandising at California State University, Northridge, before rising to prominence through his work with Cardi B. Known for bold glamour and couture-level drama, Carter has styled Normani, Victoria Monét, and Kelly Rowland—consistently creating high-impact red carpet moments.

Jahleel Weaver

Born and raised in Maryland, Jahleel Weaver studied fashion merchandising at LIM College in New York. Best known as Rihanna’s longtime stylist and creative collaborator, he has helped define her modern fashion legacy. Weaver has also styled Kim Kardashian on select occasions, bringing a refined, research-driven approach to luxury dressing.

Enrique Melendez

Los Angeles–based Enrique Melendez attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM). He is known for styling Jenna Ortega and serving as longtime stylist for will.i.am. His strength lies in building cohesive fashion identities, particularly for press tours and high-visibility moments.

Wilford Lenov

Wilford Lenov studied at Parsons School of Design and built his career across editorial and celebrity styling. His clients include Kelly Rowland and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, with past work for Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas, and Troye Sivan. His aesthetic emphasizes clean tailoring and modern sophistication.

Jeremy Haynes

Known professionally as NoIGJeremy, Jeremy Haynes hails from Augusta, Georgia. His current and recent clients include Usher, Jennifer Raymond, Mary J. Blige, and Monique Rodriguez. He is known for dressing icons whose images are tied to longevity and legacy, balancing classic glamour with contemporary refinement.

Makkaroo & Rose Grandquist

Makkaroo and Rose Grandquist are central figures in shaping today’s most visible celebrity wardrobes. The duo currently styles Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, creating sleek, sculptural looks that dominate social media, paparazzi cycles, and red carpets. Their work emphasizes precision tailoring and modern glamour.

Marni Senofonte

New York–born Marni Senofonte is one of fashion’s most influential behind-the-scenes figures. Best known for her long-standing collaboration with Beyoncé, she has also worked extensively with Ciara, crafting looks that emphasize power, movement, and femininity. Her styling spans red carpets, performances, and major cultural moments.

Casey “Icon Tips” Billingsley

Originally from New York, Icon Tips is a stylist and image consultant known for cultivating refined, authoritative style narratives rooted in precision tailoring, luxury restraint, and consistency. He is best known for styling Savannah James, helping shape her polished, modern aesthetic that seamlessly transitions from courtside appearances to high-profile events. Icon Tips’ client roster extends across sports titans like Aja Wilson to entertainment, and business leaders who value timeless execution over trend-chasing. His work focuses on projecting confidence, leadership, and long-term relevance, positioning him as a trusted architect of modern elegance and elevated personal branding.

These nominees represent the highest level of fashion image-making—where style meets storytelling, culture, and impact.

