The Hulu All’s Fair Premiere in London: Teyana Taylor in a Black Tamara Ralph Dress, Kim Kardashian in a Black Dilara Findikoglu Look, Sarah Paulson in a Lime Green Prada Dress + More!

The All’s Fair Premiere in London took place Wednesday at the iconic Odeon Leicester Square in Leicester Square with the star-studded cast arriving in some of the most extravagant, and lavish ensembles.

Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash who all play in Ryan Murphy’s legal-drama series, illuminated on the carpet. From donning sculptural gowns with dramatic silhouettes to bright-hued dresses paired with statement accessories, everyone looked like wearable art.

Teyana Taylor in Tamara Ralph

We told ya’ll Teyana Taylor is in her prime, and the Harlem native is in Europe solidifying her fashion icon title. Just when we thought she killed it at the Paris premiere, she turned around and shut it down in London in her black croc-embossed leather dress by Tamara Ralph. Her look was unequivocally an avant-garde piece with a exaggerated collar, and built-in corset.

Sarah Paulson in Prada

You know what they say, “Prada or Nada” and Sarah Paulson reminded us why that statement rings true on the All’s Fair carpet. The actress maintained the integrity of the brand’s vision by also accessorizing her lime frock with lavender leather glove and white stilettos like the brand’s model. She looked fresh and contemporary, and the craftsmanship of her Prada dress was spot on.

Kim Kardashian in Dilara Findikoglu

Just when we thought no one could look as good as Naomi Campbell on the runway in a fierce designer look, Kim Kardashian has proven that she can look just as HAUTE. The ‘Skims’ founder arrived to the premier in a Dilara Findikolu leather dress from the designers Spring/Summer 2026 “Cage of Innocence” collection. Kim who loves a fitted corset bodice to show her tiny frame, look sickening and curvaceous, and black latex boots add a edgy and dynamic component.

Niecy Nash in M.S.O Lagos

Actress Niecy Nash looked phenomenal and made a sartorial entrance in a two-tone wine colored gown that had a ruffled skirt that featured bright red lining. Her hair was pulled Into an up-do, and her glam was exquisite, adding elegance to a perfectly planned ensemble. It’s great to see Nicey Nash pushing the culture forward in the fashion industry by highlighting a designer of color on the carpet.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

