On the Scene at Hulu’s “All’s Fair” Premiere in Paris: Kim Kardashian in Vintage Dior, Teyana Taylor in Gold Schiaparelli, Niecy Nash in Norma Kamali, Sarah Paulson in Sheer Schiaparelli, Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta, Naomi Watts in Valentino, and Glenn Close in Balmain

The cast of All’s Fair brought high glamour to the pink carpet in Paris, showcasing a range of looks that celebrated both vintage and contemporary couture. Each ensemble reflected the individuality and poise of its wearer, creating a moment that blended Hollywood style with European sophistication.

Kim Kardashian in Vintage Dior

Kim Kardashian stunned in a pale blue satin gown from vintage Dior. The off-the-shoulder silhouette featured architectural folds and a corseted waist, accentuating her curves while maintaining an air of refined elegance. With her hair pulled into a sleek bun and minimal jewelry, her look captured the essence of timeless glamour.

Teyana Taylor in Gold Schiaparelli Spring 2026

Teyana Taylor shimmered in a gold and silver sequined gown from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 collection. The halter-neck dress showcased sculptural cutouts and fluid metallic detailing that reflected light from every angle.

Her look was bold, artistic, and a perfect example of Schiaparelli’s avant-garde craftsmanship.

Niecy Nash in Norma Kamali

Niecy Nash commanded attention in the $695 Sleeveless Grace Fishtail Gown by Norma Kamali. The black faux leather dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette that flared into a fishtail hem, offering both drama and sophistication.

Completing the ensemble with matching gloves and a wide sculptural hat, Nash delivered a look that was as powerful as it was chic.

Sarah Paulson in Sheer Schiaparelli Spring 2026

Sarah Paulson embraced modern couture in a sheer white organza suit from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 collection. The structured blazer and flowing trousers combined elegance with transparency, while a statement necklace added a touch of surrealist glamour characteristic of the house.

Kris Jenner in Vintage Oscar de la Renta

Kris Jenner chose a vintage Oscar de la Renta creation, a black velvet gown with exaggerated white ruffled trim that evoked classic European opulence. Her sleek hairstyle and diamond accessories elevated the look, blending sophistication with old-world charm.

Naomi Watts in Maison Valentino

Naomi Watts exuded quiet luxury in a floor-length gown by Maison Valentino. The look, featuring soft textures and impeccable tailoring, epitomized effortless Parisian elegance and added a modern minimalist note to the evening’s couture showcase.

Glenn Close in Balmain

Glenn Close brought bold sophistication to the carpet in a structured black ensemble by Balmain. The exaggerated shoulders and sleek tailoring highlighted her statuesque presence, serving as a powerful finale to a night defined by fashion artistry and cinematic allure.

📸: IG/Reproduction