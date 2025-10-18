On the Scene at Hulu’s All’s Fair Premiere: Kim Kardashian in Bronze Schiaparelli, Teyana Taylor in Black Cong Tri, Niecy Nash in Red Sequined Sergio Hudson, and More !

The stars of Hulu’s All’s Fair delivered a night of high fashion and statement-making style at the series’ Los Angeles premiere. From sculptural gowns to sparkling couture, the red carpet was a showcase of bold color, texture, and craftsmanship.

Kim Kardashian stunned in a bronze halter-neck gown by Schiaparelli. The structured design featured a sheer corseted bodice outlined in black piping, flowing into a dramatic ruched satin skirt that perfectly accentuated her signature curves. With a sleek updo and subtle glam, the reality star and entrepreneur embodied modern couture sophistication.

She grabbed a pic with mom Kris Jenner, who shined in yellow Givenchy.

Teyana Taylor embraced a futuristic edge in a black pleated Cong Tri gown, complete with a dramatic hood and fishtail silhouette. The look combined strength and sensuality, staying true to Taylor’s avant-garde fashion sensibility.

Niecy Nash radiated old Hollywood allure in a red sequined strapless gown by Sergio Hudson. The form-fitting creation, paired with a matching satin shawl, celebrated glamour and confidence in equal measure.

They were joined by fellow cast members Sarah Paulson in a white and red feathered Bottega Veneta look, Glenn Close in sleek black satin, and Naomi Watts in a black glittered top and ivory silk skirt — each contributing their own interpretation of high drama and sophistication.

Together, the ensemble exuded the power, elegance, and fierce individuality that define All’s Fair—a visual prelude to the drama, beauty, and style fans can expect from the highly anticipated Hulu series.

