Hulu’s All’s Fair Fashion : Teyana Taylor in a Blush Rick Owens Cut-Out Top and Plum Victoria Beckham Trousers

You ask, we answer. @cocoachronicles wrote in saying, “Hey Fashion Bomb Daily team! The holidays are here, and I need the deets on this Teyana Taylor look. I’m trying to recreate it for a holiday party!”—and we’ve got the full breakdown.



In Hulu’s All’s Fair, Teyana Taylor wears a blush cut-out top from Rick Owens priced at $850, now on sale for $407, paired with tailored plum trousers by Victoria Beckham. The sculptural neckline and precise cutouts give the top its signature edge, while the rich plum trousers add depth and polish. The look is completed with a minimal black bag that keeps the focus on the color story and dramatic shapes.



Costume design for the series is led by Paula Bradley, who uses bold silhouettes and rich tonal layering to elevate each character’s wardrobe. This particular outfit highlights the show’s contemporary, high-fashion direction and has quickly become one of the most requested looks. Photography for the scene was captured by Ser Baffo, whose imagery brings the outfit’s texture and movement to life.

Images: Ser Baffo/Hulu