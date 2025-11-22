Fashion Bomb Daily On the Scene: The Top Looks the 2025 Femme it Forward Give Her Flowhers Awards Including Olandria in Pink and Black Amor Garibovic, Mariah the Scientist in Vintage Dior, and More!

The stars showed up and showed out at Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Friday, November 21st.

The evening celebrated women whose creativity, vision, and resilience continue to shape the culture — with honorees including Ciara, Jhené Aiko, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Olandria Carthen, Normani, and more. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene capturing every glamorous moment and chatting with the night’s most stylish attendees.

From couture gowns to tailored suiting, here are our picks for the top five looks of the evening.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Olandria Carthen attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Olandria Carthen made an unforgettable impression in a blush satin gown by Amor Garibovic, complete with a corseted bodice, sculpted neckline, and cascading train. Styled with Christian Louboutin heels and sleek black gloves, her look married Old Hollywood glamour with modern edge. The actress and advocate shared that the dress represented “femininity and power all in one.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Mariah the Scientist attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Mariah the Scientist exuded soft sensuality in a vintage Dior striped corset dress from the Spring/Summer 2002 collection by John Galliano. The fitted silhouette and vertical lines elongated her frame, while her minimal accessories kept the focus on the archival piece. “I wanted to wear something timeless,” she told Fashion Bomb Daily, “because this night is about honoring women whose influence never fades.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Ciara attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Honoree Ciara stunned in a black Alexander Wang gown featuring a plunging neckline and daring thigh-high zipper slit. The sleek silhouette and understated styling let her natural beauty and confidence shine. Speaking to Fashion Bomb Daily, she shared, “Being recognized tonight means so much—it’s about uplifting one another and continuing to evolve.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Kehlani attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Kehlani embodied strength and sophistication in a structured David Koma suit adorned with crystal brooch detailing at the shoulder. The tailored fit and modern embellishments gave the look a striking balance of elegance and edge. The singer told us her look was inspired by “owning your power and standing tall in every room you walk into.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Victoria Monet attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Victoria Monét, one of the night’s standout honorees, radiated in a shimmering gold Roberto Cavalli gown with cutout detailing and a draped train. The sparkling fabrication accentuated her glow, while the sultry design captured the night’s theme of rebirth and transformation. “Gold is the color of divine feminine energy,” Monét said. “It felt perfect for a night celebrating women who give and grow endlessly.”

Catch a few exclusive interviews and footage below:

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark

