Best Looks of the November 2025: Beyonce in a White Louis Vuitton Moto Look, Michelle Obama Stuns in a Black Simon Rocha Dress, Lil Kim Performs in Blue The Attico Jeans + More

Hello December! We officially have 30 days left until the New Year and it felt like November brought a series of unforgettable fashion moments.

From moto-sport fashion and red-carpet glamour to street style and the most theatrical shoes, celebrities set the tone for the winter season.

We rounded up our ‘Top 5 Best Dressed Celebs’ based on the most likes, impressions, and views so take a look at who made the cut!

Beyonce in Custom Louis Vuitton – 1,223,580 Views

Beyonce and Jay-Z made a rare appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on Nov. 22, and Bey got into full character. Jay-Z stayed true to his all black aesthetic in Fear of God with his signature Timberland Boots, while Beyonce looked as if she was ready to own the track alongside Lewis Hamilton. Beyonce looked confidently fierce in her white custom Louis Vuitton leather jumpsuit , and her black jacket that hung off her shoulders added depth to her edgy ensemble. Her black aviator shades, leather handbag, and black leather boots were on theme, tying her Moto-inspired theme together.

Michelle Obama in Simone Rocha – 978,586 Views

At the beginning of November, Michelle Obama made an appearance on the Stephen Colbert show in a black custom dress by Simone Rocha. The First Lady, who appears to be aging backwards, looked exquisite and like a class act in her embellished frock. Her midi dress which showcased her small frame had a sheer mesh top with pearl embroidered down her bust. She spoke with Colbert about how she strategically used fashion intentionally and thoughtfully during her time in the White House. It’s quite evident that even after her post White House era, Michelle Obama is still showing us how it’s done.

Lil Kim in The Attico and @Delainamadeit- 910,848 Views

“Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see? Sometimes your words just hypnotize me!” The original Queen B, Lil Kim performed at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show last month paying tribute to the late Biggie Smalls. Lil Kim, who has served as the blueprint for many of today’s artist including Nicki Minaj and Latto, highlighted her street style at the Net’s game. The Brooklyn native opted for a black graphic shirt that read, “Really Her“ and light blue cargo jeans by ‘The Attico.‘ Aside from her fabulous pink hair, perhaps the best part of her outfit was her “Delaina Made It” teddy boots that stood out on the court.

Mariah Carey in CD Greene-783,019 Views

Kris Jenner had the Who’s Who at her 70th birthday extravaganza last month including the legendary Mariah Carey who arrived in a gold custom look designed by CD Greene. For the James-Bond themed evening, MiMi looked breathtaking, and incredible in her crystal adorned gown that was festive and on par for the black tie affair. Her blonde hair was perfectly curled, and she wore a diamond necklace and diamond bracelets that glistened against her golden hue.

Olandria in Amor Garibovic- 757,711 Views

Olandria is in fact that girl, and based on the traction she’s been getting since Love Island, we’re bound to see more of this stallion in the media sphere and on our television screens. She attended the Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov 21st where she was awarded the “Self-Love” award. For the special evening she wore a barbie pink custom Amor Garibovic Spring 2025 corseted gown that had an elongated train. Her long black opera gloves added drama, and her hair was “laid for the gawds.” Olandria continues to prove that fashion isn’t a foreign language.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction, @Billboard, @Getty, @Skpnyc