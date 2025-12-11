Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Meet LeBron James at the Lakers Game, with Blue Wearing the Same Isabel Marant Sneakers Made Famous by Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a standout courtside appearance at a recent Lakers game, where they greeted LeBron James following the matchup. The father-daughter duo drew attention from fans and cameras alike as they enjoyed the game from prime courtside seats.

Blue Ivy Carter showcased a coordinated, fashion-forward look featuring an oversized leather jacket by Balenciaga, wide-leg denim from The Attico, and a shimmering Diesel shoulder bag.

In a full-circle fashion moment, Blue Ivy wore the same Isabel Marant wedge sneakers once famously embraced by her mother, Beyoncé.

The style became iconic during Blue’s early childhood years, when Beyoncé frequently paired the coveted silhouette with off-duty looks. Seeing Blue revisit the design adds a sentimental nod to her mom’s influence—continuing a family legacy of defining trends.

The warm courtside exchange with LeBron James added to the excitement of the evening, marking another stylish family moment for the Carters and highlighting Blue Ivy’s growing presence as a young style influencer.

📸: NBA / Getty

