LeBron James in Louis Vuitton and Savannah James in Issey Miyake at the Hammer Museum Gala

At the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden, style and sophistication took center stage as LeBron and Savannah James arrived in coordinated high fashion looks. The star-studded event, held in Los Angeles, brought out Hollywood’s elite and cultural taste makers, but it was the James duo who truly stole the spotlight.

LeBron James opted for a sleek and modern ensemble from Louis Vuitton, continuing his tradition of aligning with luxury European fashion houses. The look was both polished and contemporary, cementing his position not only as a basketball icon but also as a style influencer. His red carpet appearances continue to blend sportsmanship with sartorial edge, making him a standout in the menswear space.

Savannah James brought effortless elegance in a sculptural Issey Miyake dress, styled to perfection by @icontips. She completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a classic Hermès handbag—accessories that spoke to timeless luxury and refined taste. Known for her understated glamor, Savannah’s fashion choices often highlight her poise and quiet confidence, and this occasion was no exception.

Together, the couple represented power, prestige, and polish. Their presence at the Hammer Museum Gala not only reinforced their influence within the fashion community but also their commitment to supporting the arts and cultural institutions. As fashion continues to intersect with philanthropy and visibility, looks like these reflect the importance of intentional, well-curated style on and off the carpet.