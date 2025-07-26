You Ask, We Answer! Savannah James Steps out with Lebron James Wearing a $930 Jean Paul Gaultier The Long Draped Wood Maxi Dress

You ask, we answer! Chlox434 says, “Where is this Savannah James dress from please?”

Savannah James turned heads while walking hand-in-hand with husband LeBron James, wearing the $930 Black & Brown ‘The Long Draped Wood’ Maxi Dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. Styled by IconTips, the sleek look featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a wood grain illusion print that added dimension and depth to the design.

A masterclass in effortless elegance, Savannah kept the rest of the styling minimal, allowing the dramatic dress to take center stage. From the perfectly sculpted draping to the earthy tones, this ensemble proves why Savannah continues to be a standout on and off the red carpet.

📸: Picture by: Nassou.fr / SplashNews.com