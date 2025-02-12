Jay-Z Attended the Superbowl in an All-Black Look with Blue Ivy in a Black Balenciaga Leather Jacket and Rumi Rocking an Off-White Amiri Crossbody

Jay-Z was all smiles with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the field at the Super Bowl LIX game in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 55-year-old billionaire who’s been serving as the Live Music Entertainment Strategist for the NFL since 2019 was on daddy duties. He looked understated, rocking an all-black ensemble including a black crew neck, styled with baggy jeans and accessorized with a black beanie and shades. His coke-white sneakers added a nice contrast to his black monochromatic outfit.

Beyonce was noticeably absent, and we’re sure she’s probably still recovering from breaking history at the Grammy’s or working on her next project. None the less, she ensured her daughters were fresh to death per usual.

Their oldest daughter Blue Ivy who is officially a teenager, looked sporty chic in a $11,500 black Balenciaga Moto Biker jacket from the brands Spring/Summer 2023 runway collection. She completed her look with blue cargo jeans, Nike dunk sneakers, and matching rectangular shades as her father.

Rumi Carter stayed true to the black and white theme, opting for a black track jacket, layered over a white top and paired with light wash blue jeans. Her classic white tennis shoes went perfectly with her off-white Amiri crossbody.

Retailing for $650 and made from 100% cotton, Rumi’s ‘Canvas Camera Case Bag’ featured Amiri’s black logo embroidered at the center, and an adjustable and detachable logo-woven crossbody strap.

In a video of the trio posted on Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, that has already garnered 15K likes, you can clearly see how close-knitted their family is.

Fans couldn’t get enough of how bomb they all looked. Instagram user @anjaneeunique shared, “Rumi knows she’s famous😂, ” while @phoenixkeepsrising commented, “Blue Ivy is so media trained. I see her. I’m so proud of her! That baby is a brilliant and beautiful being. She carries all of this with a grace that is far behind her years it is remarkable to see.”

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi all looked stylishly well-coordinated, and we adore how Jay-Z always has his girls by his side during the Super Bowl.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @NFL