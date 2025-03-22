Serena Williams Posed for the ‘Gram in Blue $690 Mugler Jeans and a White $1,295 Balmain ‘Jolie Madame’ Handbag

Legendary Tennis Star Serena Williams looked snatched in a series of photos posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, and we couldn’t get over how bomb she looked.

The mother of two, who amazed everyone back in February with her Crip Walk dance during half-time at Super Bowl, turned the classic white tee, and blue jean look in one of the chicest ensembles.

She captioned her post, “Bet you did not know @Olympiaohanian designed my shirt.” That’s right her daughter designer her shirt that read “Greatest Mama of All Time,” on the front, and “Mama You are My Best Friend. Je Taime Olympia” on the back.

Serena styled her white shirt with blue $690 Mugler Spiral Jeans that featured a paneled construction and black nylon jersey from the back down the sides.

She accessorized with a white Balmain ‘Jolie Madame’ quilted handbag and black mule sandals. Retailing for $1,295, her bag featured an innovative silhouette, and included an adjustable chain to also be worn as a shoulder bag.

We thought Serena pulled off this look off effortlessly!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction