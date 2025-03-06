Paul Tazewell Breaks History Winning ‘Costume Design’ at the Oscars in a Custom Black Dolce & Gabbana Suit

American Costume Designer Paul Tazewell broke history at the Oscars Sunday evening, becoming the first black man to win the ‘Costume Design‘ award for his work in ‘Wicked.‘

He is the second black person to win the Costume Design award following the legendary Ruth E. Carter who won back in 2018 for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a press conference backstage, Tazewell shared

“This is the pinnacle of my career, I have been designing costumes for over 35-years. Much has been on broadway and now into film, and the whole way through there was never a black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. And to realize that that’s actually me, it becomes a “Wizard of Oz” moment.“

In addition to his Oscar win, Tazewell has previously won a BAFTA award, Tony award , and Costume Designers Guild award for his remarkable work in the fashion industry. The NYU alumni who broke out on the scene in 1996 with his Broadway debut “Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in Da’ Funk” has come quite a long way.

His costume designing has been featured in Broadway hits including ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘MJ,’ and ‘Ain’t Too Proud.’ Not to mention his excellent work on Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story (2021)” which first garnered him his first Academy Award nomination. Now 4 years later, and Paul Tazewell returned to the Academy Awards to claim his well-deserved prize.

For the joyful moment, Paul wore a black custom Dolce & Gabbana suit with a white silk shirt and tie and that was adorned with a silver embellished pendant. On Fashion Bomb daily’s instagram page, @tahirajoy commented, “He looks dashing! Well deserved win ❤️,” while @truebeautyt33 shared, “He was dressed for the part of a winner, congrats sir.”

Paul Tazewell has gained widespread recognition for his work in theater, television and film over the years. It was great to finally see a black male win Costume Design at the Academy Awards. Tazewell’s ability to craft visually striking and character driven costumes has made him an Icon in the world of fashion.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images