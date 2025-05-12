Top 10 Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2025 MET Gala: Janelle Monae in a Red and Black Thom Browne Tuxedo, Rihanna in a Black Marc Jacobs Look, Jodie Turner in a Maroon Burburry Leather Set, & Claire Sulmers in a Red Deji & Kola Custom Suit

The excitement is still brewing after last Monday’s MET Gala where celebrities paid tribute to the iconic Andre Leon Talley in some of the most fabulous ensembles to hit the carpet.

Black Dandyism never looked so good, and the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” called for sharp tailoring, powerhouse suiting, and elaborate accessories. This year’s MET Gala, which garnered a record-breaking 31-million dollars in proceeds, highlighted black pride, history and identity.

We’ve gathered our Top 10 Best Looks from the annual fundraising gala, and let’s just say the competition was fierce this year. From Janelle Monae captivating attendees in a statement look by Thom Browne and Paul Tazewell, to Rihanna revealing her third pregnancy in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble with a red-polka dot tie, and a black oversized fedora, the fashion was fashioning.

Jodie Turner left us in awe in a burgundy Burberry leather look by Daniel Lee in collaboration with Law Roach. With a modern victorian silhouette, Jodie’s look blended historical references with contemporary tailoring. She wasn’t the only to stand out on the red carpet, as our very own Fashion Bomb daily CEO Claire Sulmers was a total showstopper. The legendary Swanky Jerry flew all the way from Africa to personally deliver a custom red monochromatic suit by Deji & Kola. Talk about excellency.

Mellody Hobson was a class act in grey Chanel suit adorned with broaches and chains, while Nicki Minaj offered her take on dandyism a in pinstripe suit by Thom Browne that had 3-D flowers and a mermaid silhouette.

Speaking of pinstripes, Teyana Taylor partnered with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter to create a three-piece suit, that was complimented with a long red cape that was embroidered with “Harlem Rose.” From Teyana’s leather gloves, to her long durag that was topped with a feather fedora, we saw layers of black style embedded throughout her ensemble.

Lauryn Hill, who is known for her tailored pieces with afrocentric references, wore a custom butter yellow suit by Cheney Chan that was so avant-garde. Her suit was designed with exaggerated shoulders and a long dramatic collar resembling wings and a unique halo-like presence. We give Lauryn 10’s across the board because she definitely delivered.

Similar to Janelle Monae, and Nicki Minaj, Mona Patel was another breakout star in Thom Browne, blending fashion with technology. Her black custom suit was completed with a corset bodice, and a flare cape. She incorporated AI into her haute couture look by accessorizing with a robotic dog named Vector that had a rhinestone leash.

Last, but certainly not least, CoCo Jones made it to our top 10 best looks, in a cream and white long sleeve embroidered coat with matching pants by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The impeccable beadwork, combined with her long braid and confidence, made CoCo a standout sensation on the carpet.

Ahead, check out our TOP 10 best-dressed celebs at the 2025 MET Gala!

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne

Rihanna in Marc Jacobs

Jodie Turner in Burberry

Claire Sulmers in Deji & Kola, Styled by Swanky Jerry

Mellody Hobson With Husband George Lucas in Chanel Official

Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Teyana Taylor in Custom Ruth E. Carter

Lauryn Hill in Cheney Chan



Mona Patel in Thom Browne

CoCo Jones in Manish Malhotra

Photo Credit: Getty Images