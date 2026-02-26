Margot Robbie Turns Up the Drama in Sheer Black Chanel Couture at a Press Event

Continuing her press tour for her latest movie “Wuthering Heights” that released earlier this month, Margot Robbie stunned in a black sheer Chanel dress that perhaps is the perfect segue into Spring.

With her cinched waist and model physique, if anyone can pull off the “naked dress” trend, and embrace gothic glamour, Margot is showing us it’s HER.

Apart of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, her dress is a distinct reflection of how Creative Director Matthiew Blaze is adding a new freshness and modernity to the legendary fashion house. Despite redefining some of the house’s traditional codes, we’re sure Karl Lagerfeld would be proud to see the brand moving in the right direction.

Beneath Margot’s sheer organza gown with beautiful detailing at the neckline, she wore lace shorts with the matching lace bra, that added an extra layer of sensuality to her ensemble.

She paired her look with Chanel Couture pumps that were classical, and the hem of her dress was finished with beaded embellishments, nodding to the brand’s signature adornments.

We thought Margot Robbie pulled this look off exceptionally well, and effortlessly owned it. We’re also looking forward to seeing how Chanel is going to rock this upcoming Spring season with so many new and exciting changes.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction