Mariah The Scientist Performed in DC in a Teal Green $1,478 KNWLS ‘Neo’ Coat and Custom Laura Andraschko Riding Boots

Mariah The Scientist hit the stage Saturday night at The Anthem in DC for her Hearts Sold Separately Tour, where she delivered heartfelt vocals in an incredible teal green $1,479 ‘KNWLS’ outfit.

The Atlanta native who first broke out on the scene with her EP “To Die For” in 2018 is now performing to sold out concerts with hit songs like “Burning Blue.”

For those of you who are wondering where “The Scientist” part of Mariah’s stage name comes from, in an interview with BigBoyTV she explains that she went to St John University stating, “I had a scholarship there for Biology and I dropped out in the third year, and I would like to finish.“

Staying on visual theme with her “Hearts Sold Separately” album cover that showcases her in a custom green SEKS.LLC “toy soldier” look, Mariah’s KNWLS Coat was strikingly on brand.

With structural sleeves, her leather coat featured a zipper centered and was belted at her waist. Her custom riding boots by Laura Andraschko couldn’t have been more of a perfect color match for her monochromatic ensemble.

When it came down to Mariah’s glam, her auburn hair added warmth and richness against her teal coat. Her team really thought this look through. From her matching green shadow to her bedazzle green mic, Mariah’s DC tour look was very strong and cohesive.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @Domflickedthat

Video Credit: @Cheyennefrieze