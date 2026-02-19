Angela Bassett Stunned in a Falguni Shane Peacock Black Embellished Gown and Blazer at the American Black Film Festival Honors

After decades of stellar performances, Angela Bassett was honored Monday evening at the American Black Film Festival in Beverly Hills for her extraordinary contributions to film, receiving the Excellence in the Arts award.

From her breakthrough role playing Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It” to her powerful performance in “Waiting to Exhale,” and “Black in Panther,” Angela Bassett deserves all her flowers.

For the special evening, the Yale-educated actress looked refined and poised as she strutted down the red carpet in an elegant black gown adorned with gold 3D appliqués. Designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, Bassett’s matching blazer draped off her shoulders, bringing the perfect touch of modernity to her look.

Falguni Shane Peacock is an Indian high-fashion label that was created in 2004 by husband and wife duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock. They’re known for bedazzling their garments out with feathers, sequins, and a variety of embellishments. From Beyonce to Rihanna and JLO, their designs have been worn by some of the greats. Perhaps Angela Bassett proved to be an exceptional and well-deserved addition to their roster

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, Angela Bassett’s post has amassed 16K likes, with fans raving about how extraordinary she looked. @Ms.afro.rican shared, “🔥❤️🔥 Not trying to keep up with the younger women, leading the pack!,” while @Allisonelizabethbrown wrote, “YALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! THIS WOMANNNNNNNNNNNN!!!! LAWD!!! 🤌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥WHEWWWWW!!! “

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video Credit: @kingsmen_media_group