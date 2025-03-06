Doechii Wore a Gold Valentino SS25 Couture Gown to the Le Grand Diner du Louvre Gala

Grammy-award winning artist Doechii continues to let us know that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Her interchangeable and fashion-forward style is showing her to be a chameleon, and if there’s anyone who can pull off an avant-garde look, it’s certainly her!

On March 4, The ‘“Persuasive,” rapper made her debut at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre donning a gold Valentino couture gown, designed by Valentino’s newest Creative Director, Alessandro Michele.

Apart of Valentino’s Spring 2025 Haute Couture collection, Doechii’s long-sleeve gown was rich in texture, and characterized with silver embellished crystals and embroidery. Featuring a dramatic neckline, and an exaggerated flare silhouette, her gown evoked modernity and regality. Her gold stiletto nails layered with diamond rings, matched perfectly with the golden hue of her ballroom gown.

Doechii’s make-up glam was polished, with highlighted contour, rosy cheeks and a maroon lip balm. She kept her hair in a sleek bun, showcasing her oval diamond earrings and beautiful beat.

The 26-year old rapper also later performed at the “Le Grand Dîner du Louvre” in a custom Schiaparelli denim set, taking fans on a fantastical fashion journey.

We thought Doechii pulled off this look exceptionally well and she looked like a Black American Princess. Since the Tik-Tok sensation hit the scene in 2016, she has been relentlessly showing us that she’s far ahead of her time, and the next in line to lead the hip-hop industry .

Photo Credit: Getty Images