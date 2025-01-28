Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Wears Her First Couture Gown by Giambattista Valli to the Brands SS25 Couture Show

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has returned, and Megan Thee Stallion is making sure her presence is felt, heard and known.

The Houston Native who isn’t one to shy away from crop tops and daisy dukes, wore her first couture gown Monday at the Giambattista Valli SS25 Couture show and she looked brilliant.

In an interview with WWD while sitting front row, the ‘Hot Girl’ rapper shared “This is my first couture moment. Oh my gosh! It took only two tries for me to try it on. I learned that couture is handmade and made for the really exclusive and I feel really beautiful.”

Haute Couture begin in 1858 by Charles Frederick Worth and was reserved for the top 1% who wore one-of-kind handmade garments. Gatekeepers ensured exclusivity through invitation only. Many minorities didn’t fall within that social class and therefore weren’t given the opportunity to wear high-end fashion designs. To see Megan in a Giambattista Valli haute couture gown was truly a win for black women everywhere.

Meg’s stylist Eric Archibald is the mastermind behind this stunning citrus look by Giambattista Valli. Her apricot-colored hooded chiffon dress draped perfectly around her body and was characterized with feather detailing at her waist.

On our Instagram page, @m.d._walker shared, “It’s giving vintage European beauty. Like having tea while looking out in the Parisian countryside in Springtime.”

When it came down to Megan’s glam, make-up artist Priscilla Ono ate and left no crumbs. In addition to celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck who laid his anointed hands-on Meg’s head.

Her kiss curls on her forehead reminded us of how the legendary French singer and dancer Josephine Baker wore her hair during her performative years.

Fans and media outlets alike couldn’t get enough of incredible Megan looked and perhaps her best accessory was her confidence.

Photo Credit: Getty Images