The 2024 MTV Awards ‘Top 10’ Best Dressed including Angela Simmons in Red Venus Prototype Dress, Megan Thee Stallion in Black Nicole Felicia Couture Gown, Katy Perry in Who Decides War, GloRilla in Bent Kahina + More!

The 40th MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Wednesday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York with trailblazing performances and iconic moments from some of our most beloved celebrities.

‘Mamushi’ rapper , Megan Thee Stallion hosted the star-studded event, entertaining attendees with endless outfit changes, a tribute to the legendary Brittney Spears, and performing a series of songs.

From hosting and performing, to presenting and winning a VMA of her own, the Houston native showcased her multifaceted skills.

Along with Meg, rapper GloRilla also set the crowd ablaze while performing her hit songs ‘Yeah Glo’ and ‘TGIF.’

In addition to a magnitude of celebs rocking the stage, and taking home a moon person for their incredible artistry, the fashion was ‘fashioning’ last night.

Ahead, we have curated out ‘Top 10’ best dressed below.

Top 10 Best Dressed:

Angela Simmons in Venus Prototype and Yo Gotti in a Custom Frere

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are still going strong, and the fashion bomb duo arrived at the MTV awards looking like a million bucks. Simmons, who opted for a red sultry latex Venus Prototype dress, styled by EJ King was an absolute showstopper. We loved the cutout and corset of her dress that showed just how snatched she is. Gotti, on the other hand, looked dapper and fall ready in a gray custom knitted suit by Frere.

Meagan Thee Stallion in Nicole Felicia Couture

Leave it the host of the evening, to own the red carpet with so much sass and pizzaz. Megan Thee Stallion looked like a class act in a black Nicole Felicia Couture gown that felt progressive and pushed the envelope. The proportions and silhouettes of her black gown were avant-garde.

GloRilla in Custom Bent Kahina

Paying tribute to former TLC member Lisa Lopez (infamously known as Left Eye), GloRilla wore a shiny silver iridescent look by Bent Kahina, styled by EJ King. From her hair down to her physique, GloRilla gave us nostalgia vibes while channeling and paying homage to Lisa. Her look was spot-on and she definitely understood the assignment.

Coco Jones in Lever Couture

CoCo Jones looked stunning and exquisite on the carpet in a sheer Lever Couture gown that was ethereal. She embodied sartorial elegance and from her make-up down to her glamorous accessories , can we say P-E-R-F-E-C-T-I-O-N?

Sabrina Carpenter in Vintage Bob Mackie

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a modern Marilyn Monroe or Dolly Parton in a white strapless vintage beaded gown by Bob Mackie. We loved the old Hollywood references, and her dress fit like a glove. We give Carpenter 10’s across the board!

Halle Bailey in Sophie Couture

Halle Bailey is back in her element since giving birth to baby Halo in December, and she dazzled on the red carpet in a crimson red Sophie Couture gown. With intricate cutouts at the bust, midsection, and hips, her dress was cutting edge, and showed off her hourglass shape.

Taylor Swift in Dior Resort ‘25

Taylor Swift, who made headlines this week for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, and tying with Beyonce with the most MTV awards, looked so chic in a yellow Dior Resort ‘25 ensemble. Her black and yellow plaid dress looked so futuristic and we loved her black cutout gloves that matched perfectly with her leather thigh high boots.

Rasheeda in ZHIVAGO

Another Fashion Bomb Couple on the scene was Rasheeda and Kirk from Love & Hip-Hop. The ride-or-die couple matched in all black. Rasheeda opted for a ZHIVAGO suit that was characterized with chain details. While Kirk sported a moto style blazer that had quilted leather sleeves, and was styled with black distressed jeans.

Sierra Gates in CM Studios

Also representing Love & Hip Hop at the MTV awards was Sierra Gate who wore a blue denim deconstructed top and maxi skirt by CM Studios that looked so innovative. Her denim outfit was distinct, original and perhaps unprecedented.

Katy Perry in Who Decides War SS25

Katy Perry was accompanied with her fiance Orlando Bloom at the MTV awards, and the two looked madly in love. Perry made a bold statement in an off white look by Who Decides War that felt editorial. and like she was ready to shoot a music video on sight. Her wet hair added drama to her ensemble, and we loved the bare face look with the unfinished appearance of her ensemble.

Photo Credit: Getty Images