Megan Thee Stallion Courtside in Orange Lace-Up Heels and a Black-and-Feu Hermès Casaque HAC Bag at the Mavs vs. Lakers Game

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads courtside at the Mavericks vs. Lakers game, seated next to Klay Thompson’s mother and serving a look that blended sportif flair with luxury heritage. The rapper arrived in pieces from Fashion Bomb Accessories, anchoring her outfit with custom basketball-inspired lace-up heels that matched the energy of the night. Her appearance quickly became a viral courtside moment as cameras panned to the duo enjoying the game.

Her footwear choice—bright, graphic, and unmistakably thematic—added an unexpected twist to her casual courtside denim. Megan paired the heels with a sleek black tee and oversized curls, creating a balanced mix of relaxed and statement-making. The styling emphasized her signature confidence while keeping the focus on the standout accessories.

The centerpiece of her ensemble, however, was the Limited Edition Black and Feu Togo and Evercolor Casaque HAC Haut à Courroies 40 with Palladium hardware from 2023. The rare Hermès design, featuring the maison’s bold Casaque colorblocking, sat beside her and complemented the orange tones in her heels. The structured silhouette and vibrant hue added elevated sophistication to the courtside setting.

Styled with intention and a touch of humor that played into the basketball theme, Megan’s courtside fashion moment sparked conversation across social platforms. Between the luxe bag, the custom footwear, and the effortless attitude, she continued to show how star power and statement accessories can dominate any arena. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Images: espnw / nba