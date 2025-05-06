On the Scene at the 2025 MET Gala: Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump in a Black Marc Jacobs Look, Teyana Taylor Stuns in a Red & Grey Ruth E. Carter Suit, Kim Kardashian Looks Sizzling Hot in a Leather Chrome Hearts Set, and Claire Sulmers Owns the Carpet in a Red Custom Swanky Jerry Design + More!

Powerful, audacious and absolutely iconic, the 2025 MET Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” kicked off yesterday evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was unforgettable.
Taking a page out of the late fashion extraordinaire Andre Leon Talley fashion book, the theme spotlighted “Black dandyism,” a cultural movement highlighting black identity through fashion and style to communicate autonomy, resistance, and agency.
For the history making moment, stars stepped into the spotlight donning the sharpest tailored suiting, with bold brim hats and polished shoes while paying homage to black influence.
Some of the dandiest men of the evening included Dapper Dan, Coleman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Bad Bunny. The event, which perhaps was the most diverse yet, raised a record-breaking 31-million in fundraising, proving that when you give everyone a seat at the table, historic things can happen.
Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was on the MET Gala carpet in one of the hottest red suits designed by Swanky Jerry. She had the opportunity to interview celebs including Jodie Smith, Angela Bassett, Dwayne Wade, Issa Rae, and Simone Biles.
With Rihanna revealing her third pregnancy in an avant-garde Marc Jacobs look, and Teyana Taylor‘s stripe suit by Ruth E. Carter depicting layers of black storytelling, this will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about MET Gala’s throughout the ages.
In addition to the legendary Diana Ross who came with the drama, and stole the show as she arrived in an over-the-top white Eleven Sixteen gown with feather details. We’re sure if Andre was still alive, he would be stunned by her victorious return after 22-years, and how youthful the 81-year old looked. Perhaps her appearance also say’s quite a lot about her admiration for Talley’s contribution to the fashion industry.
At this year’s MET Gala, celebrities made a grand entrance taking calculated risks in some of the most brilliant bespoke garments. Ahead, see the stars who illuminated on the carpet, and served as a catalyst for inspiration .
Janelle Monae in Thom Browne
Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Lizzo in Christian Siriano
Mona Patel in Thom Browne
Claire Sulmers in Custom Swanky Jerry
Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith
Cardi B in Burberry
Nick Jonas in Bianca Saunders and Priyanka Chopra in Balmain
Lauryn Hill in Custom Cheney Chan
Doechii in Custom Louis Vuitton
Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne
Jazmine Sullivan in Who Decides War
Keke Palmer in Vera Wang
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in Louis Vuitton
Mary J Blige in Stella McCartney
Karli Kloss in Luar
Yara Shahidi in Fear of God
Baby Face in LaQuan Smith
Anna Wintour in Custom Louis Vuitton
Ava Duvernay in Prada
Law Roach in Burberry
Laura Harrier in Custom Gap Studio
Andra Day in Jerome Lamaar
Jamie Soros in Custom Sergio Hudson
Demi Moore in Thom Browne
Adut Akech in Swarovski
Usher in Ralph Lauren and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond in Sergio Hudson
Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs
Jenna Ortega in Balmain
Tems in Ozwald Boateng
Former VP Kamala Harris With Husband Doug in Off White
Lupia Nyong’o in Chanel
Ciara in Custom LaQuan Smith with Russell Wilson in Frere
Colman Domingo in Valentino and Lewis Hamilton in WalesBonner
Gigi Hadid in Custom Miu Miu
A$AP Rocky in Custom AWGE
Megan Thee Stallion in Michael Kors
Jennie in Custom Chanel
Quinta B in Sergio Hudson
Bad Bunny in Prada
Lala Anthony in Off White
Zuri Hall in Bishme Cromartie
Damson Idris in Tommy Hilfiger
Zendaya in Custom Louis Vuitton
Serena Williams in Moncler
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in Moncler
Tyler Perry in House of Gray
Taraji P Henson in Monse X Post-Imperial
Jodie Turner Smith in Burberry
Rosalia in Balmain
Alton Mason in Boss
Simone Biles in Harbison Studio and Jonathan Owens in Deji & Kola
Kerry Washington in Jonathan Simkhai
Anok Yai in Thom Browne
Photo Credit: Getty Images
“I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people – that I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy”-Andre Leon Talley