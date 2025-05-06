On the Scene at the 2025 MET Gala: Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump in a Black Marc Jacobs Look, Teyana Taylor Stuns in a Red & Grey Ruth E. Carter Suit, Kim Kardashian Looks Sizzling Hot in a Leather Chrome Hearts Set, and Claire Sulmers Owns the Carpet in a Red Custom Swanky Jerry Design + More!

Powerful, audacious and absolutely iconic, the 2025 MET Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” kicked off yesterday evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was unforgettable.

Taking a page out of the late fashion extraordinaire Andre Leon Talley fashion book, the theme spotlighted “Black dandyism,” a cultural movement highlighting black identity through fashion and style to communicate autonomy, resistance, and agency.

For the history making moment, stars stepped into the spotlight donning the sharpest tailored suiting, with bold brim hats and polished shoes while paying homage to black influence.

Some of the dandiest men of the evening included Dapper Dan, Coleman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Bad Bunny. The event, which perhaps was the most diverse yet, raised a record-breaking 31-million in fundraising, proving that when you give everyone a seat at the table, historic things can happen.

Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was on the MET Gala carpet in one of the hottest red suits designed by Swanky Jerry. She had the opportunity to interview celebs including Jodie Smith, Angela Bassett, Dwayne Wade, Issa Rae, and Simone Biles.

With Rihanna revealing her third pregnancy in an avant-garde Marc Jacobs look, and Teyana Taylor‘s stripe suit by Ruth E. Carter depicting layers of black storytelling, this will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about MET Gala’s throughout the ages.

In addition to the legendary Diana Ross who came with the drama, and stole the show as she arrived in an over-the-top white Eleven Sixteen gown with feather details. We’re sure if Andre was still alive, he would be stunned by her victorious return after 22-years, and how youthful the 81-year old looked. Perhaps her appearance also say’s quite a lot about her admiration for Talley’s contribution to the fashion industry.

At this year’s MET Gala, celebrities made a grand entrance taking calculated risks in some of the most brilliant bespoke garments. Ahead, see the stars who illuminated on the carpet, and served as a catalyst for inspiration .

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Lizzo in Christian Siriano

Mona Patel in Thom Browne

Claire Sulmers in Custom Swanky Jerry

Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith

Cardi B in Burberry

Nick Jonas in Bianca Saunders and Priyanka Chopra in Balmain

Lauryn Hill in Custom Cheney Chan

Doechii in Custom Louis Vuitton

Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Jazmine Sullivan in Who Decides War

Keke Palmer in Vera Wang

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in Louis Vuitton

Mary J Blige in Stella McCartney

Karli Kloss in Luar

Yara Shahidi in Fear of God

Baby Face in LaQuan Smith

Anna Wintour in Custom Louis Vuitton

Ava Duvernay in Prada

Law Roach in Burberry

Laura Harrier in Custom Gap Studio

Andra Day in Jerome Lamaar

Jamie Soros in Custom Sergio Hudson

Demi Moore in Thom Browne

Adut Akech in Swarovski

Usher in Ralph Lauren and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond in Sergio Hudson

Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs

Jenna Ortega in Balmain

Tems in Ozwald Boateng

Former VP Kamala Harris With Husband Doug in Off White

Lupia Nyong’o in Chanel

Ciara in Custom LaQuan Smith with Russell Wilson in Frere

Colman Domingo in Valentino and Lewis Hamilton in WalesBonner

Gigi Hadid in Custom Miu Miu

A$AP Rocky in Custom AWGE

Megan Thee Stallion in Michael Kors

Jennie in Custom Chanel

Quinta B in Sergio Hudson

Bad Bunny in Prada

Lala Anthony in Off White

Zuri Hall in Bishme Cromartie

Damson Idris in Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya in Custom Louis Vuitton

Serena Williams in Moncler

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in Moncler

Tyler Perry in House of Gray

Taraji P Henson in Monse X Post-Imperial

Jodie Turner Smith in Burberry

Rosalia in Balmain

Alton Mason in Boss

Simone Biles in Harbison Studio and Jonathan Owens in Deji & Kola

Kerry Washington in Jonathan Simkhai

Anok Yai in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people – that I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy”-Andre Leon Talley