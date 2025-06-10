On the Scene at the 2025 BET Awards: Ciara in a Black Cong Tri Look, Tisha Campbell in a Red Anthony Lattimore Leather Dress, Claire Sulmers in a Nude Emagine Gown & More!

“Culture’s Biggest Night” did not disappoint and the 25th annual BET Awards far exceeded our expectations. From the extraordinary fashion on the red carpet, to the vibrancy that came through on stage, and the inspiring speeches that followed, there were several moments that pushed the culture forward.

Kevin Hart hosted the extravaganza with his theatrics in full swing, while Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin were each recognized with the Ultimate Icon award.“The Icon Award is the most important award because it comes from us,” shared Foxx.

In a society that doesn’t always amplify black voices, the BET awards championed people of color last night on a broader scale. Our Fashion Bomb daily CEO Claire Sulmers, who know’s a thing or two about creating events “for US, by US,” was on the scene interviewing celebs on the carpet.

For the special evening, she sought out Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry who she collaborated with during the MET Gala, to make a sartorial entrance. Showcasing architectural realness, Sulmers embodied regality in a nude Emagine gown by BuKola that was progressive with dramatic swirls.

In addition to Claire, Swanky Jerry and the queen of the dancehall @spiceofficial also opted for Emagine looks. The duo mirrored African royalty in cobalt blue ensembles by BuKola that could have easily fit the bill for the costumes in the latest Coming to America. They say repetition is reputation, and Swanky Jerry is undoubtedly leaving his mark in the States.

When Ciara touched on the carpet, all eyes were on the “Ecstasy” singer who arrived in an all black Cong Tri look that was vastly different than a traditional couture gown. From her A fitted cap, to her leather button up top, and high low fringe skirt, her outfit definitely has Stylist Marni Senofonte finger prints all over it.

Tisha Campbell is a prime example of “it get’s better later,” and she delivered wow-factor at the BET awards in a rich maroon leather dress by Anthony Lattimore. Stylist J.Bolin is to thanks for this cutting edge ensemble, and her hair matching with her dress was exquisite.

Representing for the Fashion Bomb men was Mario, who was the perfect eye candy in a green double breasted satin wrap top by House of Gray that he paired with black printed trousers. He accessorized with a diamond necklace, and embellished pendents, and his black patent leather loafers added sophistication to such a dapper look.

Ahead, see more celebrities who attended the 2025 BET Awards below!

Doechii in Miu Miu

Ryan Destiny in Loewe

Latoya Luckett in Kandrell White

KeKe Palmer in Chanel

Kandi Burruss in Michael Costello

Mya in Michael Costello

Amerie in Bad Binch TongTong

Tyler Perry in Louis Vuitton

Glorilla in Baba Jagne

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/BET