Top 5 Looks of May 2025: Janelle Monae in a Striped Thom Brown Look, Mellody Hobson in a Grey Chanel Suit, Rihanna in a Black Brandon Maxwell Dress + More!

Hello June! We made it through another month of 2025, and boy was May filled with a series of memorable highlights. From the MET Gala and AMA’s, to some of the chicest looks we’ve seen all year, May was undoubtedly fashion-forward.

We’ve curated a list of our TOP 5 best-dressed celebs, based on views and impressions, and let’s just say, the competition was fierce. From Janelle Monae and our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers devouring the ‘Dandyism” theme at the MET Gala, to Rihanna redefining traditional maternity wear in South Eastern France, let’s take a look at who made the CUT.

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne- 1 Million + Views

Hands down, Janelle Monae outfit was absolute perfection at this year’s MET Gala, and she came in at #1 in a black, red and white custom Thom Browne ensemble. Her striped suit was co-designed with Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, and had layers of greatness. She unraveled from a silk overcoat, and showcased a bi-color sports coat and skirt set that had pinstripes down her right side. Janelle’s look was epic, and her Magritte-style bowler hat included a timepiece affixed to one eye that was such a fashion moment.

Melody Hobson in Chanel with George Lucas -900K + Views

Business tycoon Mellody Hobson was a class act on the red carpet at the MET Gala alongside her husband George Lucas. She opted for a grey Chanel suit that was impeccably tailored, and adorned with bejeweled chains and broaches. Mellody showed up with her sartorial elegance on full display, and she was a flawless representation of black dandyism.

Rihanna in Brandon Maxwell With A$AP Rocky in Calvin Klein-900K + Views

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the first half of the month in New York, and the second half in France, where they celebrated A$AP Rocky’s latest film “Highest 2 Lowest,” at the Cannes Film festival. On one of their evening outings, they were captured on their way to dinner with Rihanna donning a black Brandon Maxwell cutout dress, and ASAP Rocky in a brown Calvin Klein trench jacket. One thing for certain is that they both continue to live up to their “Fashion Killa“ titles, and we adore seeing Rihanna embrace her baby bump in the most unapologetic way.

Claire Sulmers in Deji & Kola and Swanky Jerry-700k +Views

With the slogan, “No Swanky, No Styling,” it was only right for our Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers to choose Swanky Jerry to pull off the dandyism theme, and he didn’t disappoint. If anyone ATE at this year’s MET Gala, it was undeniably Sulmers who was a sight to behold in a red embellished monochromatic suit by Deji & Kola. For the special occasion, she transitioned back to her signature platinum pixie hair cut as an ode to the black dandy, and Claire definitely brought the pressure.

Jodie Turner Smith in Burberry -700K + Views

If anyone understood the assignment at this years MET Gala, it was Jodie Turner Smith who’s ensemble was spot on. The British actress and model arrived in a maroon Burberry suit and leather trench that gave Willy Wonka tease. Burberry Creative director Daniel Lee (pictured above) collaborated with celebrity stylist Law Roach to pull off this wonderful look, and we couldn’t get enough of how legendary Jodie looked. She gets 10’s across the board!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction