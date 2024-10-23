On the Scene at the Academy Museum Gala: Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler, Coleman Domingo in Valentino, Sheryl Lee Ralph in Sophie Couture, Taraji P Henson in Tamara Ralph & More

Coined the Met Gala of the West Coast, the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala was star studded with Hollywood’s brightest celebrities showcasing their red carpet style in the most astounding way.

Held inside of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the fundraiser supports the organization’s cinema exhibits and public programming.

‘Skims’ founder Kim Kardashian looked clean and pristine in an all white Thierry Mugler corset with a long sleeve matching maxi jacket that draped off her shoulders. Her clear heels felt Cinderella-like, and her Tiffany & Co necklace was encrusted with the finest jewels.

Kim wasn’t the only one in attendance from the Kardashian clan, as her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie were also both on the scene. Kylie who often channels Kim, also opted for designer Thierry Mugler. With a nude sequins transparent top, Kylie served sex-appeal in her dress that had cutouts at the hip.

Contrary to Mugler, the supermodel of the family, Kendall Jenner looked like a class act in a black Schiaparelli dress that was very demure and cutesy.

Known for her amazing award speeches, Sheryl Lee Ralph looked stunning in a cream strapless Sophie Couture gown that accentuated her curves and looked incredible on the 67-year old actress.

Ralph wasn’t the only one showcasing her curves as Taraji P. Henson was another break out star of the evening in a gold sequins Tamara Ralph dress. Strapless and characterized with a deep v-neck plunge line, Henson’s dress gave, “I’m coming out and I want the world to know” (in Diana Ross voice).

Ava Duvernay and Davine Joy both wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum Gala, with Duvernay looking sizzling hot in a red draped max dress that had a cow neck bodice.

Joy, who’s known for rocking exaggerated silhouettes, took us back to the nineteenth century with her cage crinoline that held together her gown cylindrical shape.

Serving runway realness at the Gala was none other than Kerry Washington who opted for a black and white Carolina Herrera dress that had a floral print. We have to admit, Washington looked magnificent and dynamite in this black and white frock.

Showcasing a different interpretation of black and white was Quinta Brunson who wore a strapless houndstooth dress that felt on trend for the fall season. Perhaps one would have thought that she arrived in Chanel, however just like Kerry Washington, Carolina Herrera is to thanks for this exceptional look.

Representing for the fashionable men was Coleman Domingo and Dwayne Wade who attended alongside his wife Gabrielle Union. Domingo, who has become well known for his fashion sense and will serve as the 2025 Met Gala co-chair, wore Valentino.

His black suit jacket tied at the waist and his red Valentino pants were the moment. Taking a closer look, his black lace gloves layered with diamond rings and bracelets, made a fashion-forward statement. One can only imagine what he’ll wear to Met Gala come May 2025.

Wade, also looked dapper in a double breasted suit that had a silver embellished pen and was paired with tapered trousers. His wife was the perfect arm candy in a midnight purple sequins Elie Saab gown that gave us goddess vibes. Gabby’s Tiffany & Co jewels were majestic against her melanated complexion and her and Dwayne looked like the perfect fashion duo.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction