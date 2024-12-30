The Fabys Best of 2024: Vote for Stylist of the Year Including Law Roach, Jahleel Weaver, Kollin Carter, and More!

Behind every great Fashionista or Fashionable Man is a stylist, whose creative eye uses the artist as a canvas to execute their chic vision.

In 2024, stylists have continued to flourish in their positions, with some creating movements of their own, garnering a following as icons and muses themselves.

Law Roach

2024 has been the year of Law, from the show stopping red carpet ensembles he curated for his core clients Zendaya, Celine Dion, Naomi Campbell, and Mona Patel, to the debut of his book, How to Build a Fashion Icon. The Chicago native has not only created fashion icons with his well heeled clientele, but he has become an icon himself, drawing crowds of hundreds at his myriad book events, gracing the covers of magazines, and even being parodied on Saturday Night Live. While stylists traditionally stay in the background, Law has stepped firmly to the front, walking side by side with his stars so they both shine.

Wayman & Micah

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald delivered stand out, stunning looks in 2024, including Colman Domingo’s Valentino couture at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Danielle Deadwyler’s metallic Schiaparelli gown at The Piano Lesson premiere. They have single-handedly created new conversations around menswear with their visionary work with Colman Domingo, who was named one of the co-chairs for the forthcoming Black Dandy inspired Met Gala 2025; they’re also helping to carve a lane for couture for curvy women with their artistry with Davine Joy Randolph, who has stunned in custom Louis Vuitton, Sophie Couture, and Christian Siriano. But it doesn’t end there. From Taraji P. Henson to Tika Sumpter to Jodie Turner Smith and Jaylen Brown, Wayman & Micah rarely miss, always delivering elevated, elegant ensembles that push the culture forward, cementing their status as Hollywood’s leading stylists .

Rob & Mariel

Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi delivered some of 2024’s most memorable red-carpet looks, continuing to solidify their reputation as top stylists. Highlights included Kerry Washington’s breathtaking Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the Governors Awards, featuring intricate beading, a dramatic fishtail silhouette, and a flowing train, complemented by sleek hair and delicate accessories. They’re also responsible for the consistent slay that is Jennifer Lopez, whose Nicole Felicia gown from the Golden Globes put her on our list for 2024 Outfit of the Year.

Daniel Hawkins

Salvatore DeMaio

Daniel Hawkins made waves in 2024 by elevating Fantasia Barrino’s fashion profile during her press tour for The Color Purple. Hawkins curated standout looks that highlighted Fantasia’s transformation into a red-carpet style icon. Highlights from 2024 include an Alin Lekal feather gown she wore to the Critics Choice awards and a white Christian Siriano dress that she wore to sing the National Anthem at the White House. He balanced boldness and elegance throughout the year, incorporating tailored silhouettes and luxe pieces by Cong Tri and Dolce & Gabbana to celebrate Fantasia’s multi-faceted persona .

Salvatore DeMaio

Jahleel “Ill Jah Jah” Weaver

Jahleel Weaver is the quiet force behind our favorite Bad Gal Rihanna, whose street style looks top your ‘liked’ lists more often than not. Weaver is a master of the archives and accessories, which he says elevate any look, and we’ve seen Rihanna hit the red carpet in vintage Galliano, Magda Butrym, and more, with Bomb Accessories to match. In addition to his work with Queen Rih, he also styled Taylor Russell at the Venice Film Festival, where she wore an archival Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1993 gown. The white and sheer masterpiece paired with her modern nude beauty palette transformed the vintage piece into a show-stopping look that captured the year’s trend of blending archival fashion with modern sensibilities . Weaver’s continued dedication to redefining red carpet elegance has confirmed his status as one of the top stylists in the fashion industry in 2024 .

Kollin Carter

Kollin Carter continued to make waves in the fashion world in 2024 with standout styling moments, particularly for his muse Cardi B. At Paris Fashion Week, he showcased a mix of avant-garde and archival pieces, putting Ms. B in bomb looks by Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, Balmain, and More, with hair and attitude to match. Cardi’s looks consistently balanced sensuality with experimentation, reflecting Carter’s ability to push boundaries.

Another highlight was his work with Victoria Monét at the Time100 Next Gala, where she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown styled to perfection with bold accessories and Grecian-inspired draping .

J Bolin

J. Bolin had a standout year in 2024, showcasing his versatility and creativity through a variety of striking looks for his celebrity clients and collaborations. From the ladies of SWV to Sarah Jakes Roberts to Michelle Williams and Morris Chestnut (!), Bolin’s ability to blend bold concepts with wearable fashion made him a favorite amongst stars and fans alike .

KC Experience

The KC Experience took Yung Miami by storm in 2024, crafting looks for the Mogul on the rise from Alaia, McQueen, and more. All of Miami’s looks were fresh, vibrant, yet elevated, making the style duo one worthy of note for 2024 and ones to watch for 2025.

Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash

Princess of R&B Ciara has a Bomb Styling team behind her, namely Marni Senofonte for her red carpet glam and Deonte Nash for her day to day ensembles. The team works seamlessly, and over the summer they collaborated on creating amazing looks for Ciara’s record breaking concert. With Senofonte blending Ciara’s modelesque elegance with Nash’s focus on her tomboy streetwear penchants, the result are always perfection!

Shiona Turini

Shiona Turini’s styling highlights of 2024 showcased her ability to merge high fashion with cultural narratives. While she has been slaying Queen Bey’s looks since the Renaissance tour into her Cowboy Carter era, her standout work for this year might have to be Beyoncé’s show-stopping Christmas NFL halftime performance, where the star wore a custom Roberto Cavalli couture white feather coat paired with a Lindsey James Show Clothing custom ensemble and an ASN cowboy hat. Turini’s vision brought a glamorous twist to Americana-inspired aesthetics, seamlessly blending luxury with bold, thematic styling. This collaboration further emphasized her talent for crafting unforgettable moments on some of the year’s most iconic stages.

Wilford Lenov

Love Kelly Rowland’s style? Look no further than Wilford Lenov, who has helped to elevate her to icon status with his mastery of modern elegance and statement styling. One standout moment was Kelly Rowland’s appearance at the Kamala Harris rally, where she wore an oversized Fear of God suit paired with a button down and tie, offering an unexpected blend of masculine and feminine. Another highlight was her bold Gaurav Gupta Couture ensemble at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, a dazzling two-piece that highlighted her toned physique and made waves on the red carpet. These looks underscore Lenov’s ability to balance sophistication with edgy, eye-catching details, keeping his clients consistently in the spotlight.

Matthew & Reginald Reisman

Matthew and Reginald Reisman brought bold and innovative styling to the forefront in 2024, creating unforgettable fashion moments. Their work with Lizzo stood out, particularly at the Grammys, where she dazzled in a custom sculptural lace up Luis de Javier gown that blended avant-garde design with her signature confidence. The duo also styled Lizzo for her tour, incorporating vibrant, body-positive ensembles that celebrated individuality and empowerment. Known for their ability to merge creativity with impactful statements, Matthew and Reginald continued to redefine red carpet and performance fashion throughout the year.

Elly Karamoh

Elly “Elly30” Karamoh showcased his exceptional talent in 2024 through standout styling for high-profile clients. While most of us know Elly for his work with the perennially chic Harvey family , Karamoh expanded his high profile clientele with La La Anthony, styling her in McQueen for the Met Gala and Jacquemus for the CFDA Awards. Elly’s ability to craft unique and impactful looks made him a force in fashion this year.

Maeve Reilly

Maeve Reilly delivered standout fashion moments in 2024, showcasing her signature blend of edgy and sophisticated styling. Her client list, which includes Eva Longoria, Coco Jones, Lala Anthony, and Jennifer Hudson reads like a who’s who list of multifaceted Bombshells. By blending modern elegance with a rebellious edge, her ability to craft unforgettable looks ensured her clients remained at the center of fashion conversations throughout the year.

Jeremy Haynes

Jeremy Haynes, also known as “The Real No IG Jeremy,” delivered some of the most iconic styling moments of 2024. At the Super Bowl, he styled Usher in a show-stopping custom silver suit adorned with intricate embellishments, perfectly complementing the high-energy halftime performance. Haynes also worked with Mary J. Blige, curating glamorous and edgy looks for her tour appearances, including a dazzling gold cape gown that showcased her legendary status. Additionally, his work with Mielle Organics Founder Monique Rodriguez brought a blend of sophistication and innovation, with tailored designs that highlighted her powerful presence at business and red carpet events. Other marquee clients including Muni Long, Ne-Yo, Monica, Ari Lennox and more show how Haynes’s styling consistently combines bold statements with refined elegance.

Casey “Icon Tips” Billingsley

Last, but not least, we have Icon Tips, who has single handedly helped make Savannah James shine in 2024 in pieces by Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. Mrs. James is a silent fashion killer, quietly slaying with her boy Casey cheering her on with singular chic.

