The Faby’s Best of The Year: Vote for the Most Fashionable Tween/Teen Including Blue Ivy, North West, Zaya Wade & More!

We’ve covered some of the most fashionable celebs for our annual FABY Awards on February 8th, and we couldn’t forget the stylish tweens/teens who are miniature versions of their parents.

From Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s offspring Blue Ivy who showed us that she can replicate any look Bey has donned, to her cousin Julez who has become a driving force on the runway, the Knowles family is leading the next generation of style stars.

In addition to Zaya Wade, who has become an inspiration to many children across the globe for her courage and ability to embrace her individuality . It wouldn’t be a roundup without her, as we love the GWORLS!

Ahead read more, and be sure to vote for who you think is the most fashionable tween/teen!

Blue Ivy

Among all the up & coming teens, Miss Blue Ivy is ahead of the league. Her mother once said, “It should cost a billion to look this good,” and perhaps it should cost a billion to see Blue Ivy perform in all her glory. The Grammy award-winning 13-year old, who joined Beyonce last year on her renaissance tour, proved to the world that she has a natural aptitude for entertaining sold-out stadiums with her outstanding dance moves. Not to mention her incredible style that consists of the most luxe designers including Christian Siriano, Versace and Vivienne Westwood. Whether she’s opting for a high-fashion appeal, or tapping into her tom-boy style, Blue has proven that she’s a chameleon in the fashion game.

North West

With a father who’s a trendsetter, and a mother who often breaks the internet, North West is bound to be THAT GIRL! The 11-year old who gained media attention for her futuristic looks and catchy music lyrics, has already defied odds at such a young age. From walking the Balmain show in Paris back in 2015, to channeling her father’s style, and paying tribute to Michael Jackson, North West isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement. Whether it be raiding her mother’s closet, or participating in the latest TikTok dance trend, North West has proven that she’s a jill of all trades.





Zaya Wade

Internet personality Zaya Wade is really coming into her own, and in addition to her being a rising model, and social activist, she is on the brink of becoming a fashion icon. Her retired NBA basketball father Dwyane Wade, and mother Dr. Siohvaughn L. Funches created a masterpiece when Zaya came into play. The 17-year-old who identifies as trans, is using her social platform to advocate for trans rights which we think is admirable. In fact, she and her father have created an online resource called “Translatable” for trans youth and families. When you’re beautiful, smart and dress exceptionally well, we can’t help to give this young lady 10’s across the board.

Azzy Milano

Fat Joe and his wife Lorena daughter Azzy Milano is ‘all the way up,’ and she’s letting her style do all the talking. That’s right! The 18-year knows how to serve some looks, and she’s often spotted in coordinated looks with the most luxurious handbags. Whether she’s in a Jean Paul Gaultier bodycon dress with an Hermes clutch, or stepping out with a vintage Louis Vuitton monogram bag, Azzy is effortlessly stylish. Let’s just say, If her father is apart of the Terror Squad, then Azzy is apart of the fashion squad. Hello?!

Royal Reign

The one and only Queen Bee, Lil Kim daughter Royal Reign is a spitting image of her celebrity mother, and they’re often found twinning in coordinated ensembles. From matching Dolce & Gabbana sets, to the chicest fur coats, Royal’s name couldn’t be more fitting for the 10-year old. In addition to rocking the flyest outfits, Royal also knows a thing or two about walking the cat-walk. She definitely a top-model in the making, as her style already evokes so much grandeur, elegance, and regality.

Julez

Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. was born into a family that naturally exudes style and grace, so you know it’s his birthright to shine. With a fashionable mother like Solange Knowles who values individuality and is ahead of her time, Julez inevitably inherited an excellent sense of fashion. The 19-year old caused quite a frenzy last year when he debuted his modeling skills during New York Fashion week. If you recall, he walked the Luar show in Bushwick with his mom, Auntie Beyonce, and Grandmother Tina cheering him on, and then turned around and walked the Versace show in Milan. He has also done commercial modeling for brands like Wales Bonner, Loewe, and MiuMiu to name a few.

Lil Mendecees

If you attended the Bomb Fashion Show last year, then you saw Yandy Smith oldest son Mendeeces break out on the runway. We have watched the young star grow up before our very own eyes on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and now that he’s 18, Mendeeces is capitalizing off of his handsome looks. From walking at Paris Fashion Week, to donning some of the hottest furs from the Fur & Leather Centre, Mendeeces has proven that he can make anything look dapper.

Laiyah Brown

Grammy award-winning singer Monica is always ahead of the trends, and her daughter Laiyah Brown is no exception. The 11-year-old who possess beauty and brains, is often at her mother’s hip, posing in the most stylish looks. Think sequins mini dresses with feather hems, leopard sets and tulle dresses. When Laiyah'”puts it on,” like her mother, she is a sight to behold. Let’s just say, If she’s giving the girls a run for their money now, we can only imagine the slayage to come in the future.

