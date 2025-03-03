Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party 2025: Megan Thee Stallion Looks Sizzling Hot in a Custom Green Feather Gown , Halle Berry Stuns in a Silver Georges Chakra Dress , Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Princess in a White Balenciaga Gown + More!

‘After the party, it’s the after party‘, and there’s no party like a Vanity Fair party. Last night after the Academy Awards , stars made their way to the Wallis Annenberg Center to celebrate amongst Oscar nominees, winners and A-list celebrities.

The prestigious event which is a prime opportunity for industry insiders to connect, has become a fashionable destination with stars showcasing their glamorous outfit changes. In fact, while some stars prefer to ditch the actual Academy awards, they make it habit to show up and show out at the Vanity fair party.

From Megan thee Stallion serving an avant-garde moment in a green feathered gown that had her bust out on full display to Kim Kardashian looking like a princess in a white Balenciaga gown, celebs made quite a sartorial entrance on the carpet.

Ahead, see our best-dressed celebs at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025!

Megan Thee Stallion in a Custom Green Feather Gown

Halle Berry in Georges Chakra

Kim Kardashian in Balenziaga

Colman Domingo in Dolce & Gabbana

Doja Cat in Custom Balmain

Teyana Taylor in Laquan Smith

Lizzo in Christian Siriano

Kelly Rowland in Stephane Rolland

Mary J Blige in Natasha Rothwell

Keke Palmer in Atelier Versace

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Timothee Chalamet in Tom Ford

Julia Fox in Dilara Findikoglu

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction