Megan Thee Stallion and Coco Jones Bring Glamour to Milan Fashion Week in Brown Amiri & Etro Looks

Now we told ya’ll the color of the Fall/Winter season was brown, but we know ya’ll didn’t think it was going to bump like this.

Megan Thee Stallion and Coco Jones have both been spied in Milan during Fashion Week with both ladies opting for the rich brown hue on different occasions.

Posing with confidence at the opening of Amiri’s Flagship location in Milan, Megan embraced the “Naked dress” trend with confidence like the Stallion that she is.

The ‘Cognac Queen” rapper looked like Klay Thompson’s “cognac dream” in a brown crochet halter gown that hugged her body and consisted of floral embroidery for added dramatic definition.

She accessorized with brown high heel sandals, and her stiletto nails were a true match to her ravishing dress. Her black sleek buss down hair was a perfect page out of Law Roach’s fashionable hairdos. We see someone’s been taking notes.

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion, CoCo Jones radiated at the Etro fashion show like a true goddess. The “Why Not More“ singer sat front row in a sultry brown lace maxi dress that had a v-neckline and was enchanting with an ethereal silhouette.

Coco’s look was paired with a brown western-like floppy hat that featured a gold buckle atop. Her gold chain sculptural clutch bag, and pointy-toe sandals enhanced the color of her dress, and added a luxurious finish.

It’s been great seeing celebrities put their own twist of the ‘IT’ color brown this season. With Spring less than a month away, and colors like emerald, red, and citrus yellow expected to dominate the scene, we can’t wait to see how celebs put their use of color to the test.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction