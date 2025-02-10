The 2025 FABY’s Awards with Misa Hylton, Law Roach, NLE Choppa, Tamron Hall, Claire Sulmers, Presented by The Doux, The Fur & Leather Centre, FGM Bespoke, Hello Beautiful + More!

The 2025 Fabys, sponsored by The Doux, The Fur and Leather Centre, Hello Beautiful, and FGM Bespoke, went down this past Saturday, February 8th at Glasshouse Chelsea!

Hosted by Real Housewives of Potomac Star Stacey Rusch and the amazing Paul Wharton, the event celebrated the winners of Fabys Awards in several categories, including Law Roach for Stylist of the Year, The Official Razor Chic as Natural Hairstylist of the Year, Latisha Chancey as Makeup Artist of the Year, Tamron Hall as Best Dressed TV Host, The Doux’s Maya Smith as CEO of the Year, Azzy Milan as Most Fashionable Teen, and NLE Choppa as Most Fashionable Man. This year’s Fabys also debuted the first ever Andre Leon Talley Triumph Award, which was given to Atiba Newsome, Eric Archibald, and Roger McKenzie of the 90’s styling group The Mode Squad for their incredible contributions to hip hop style and culture.

Maya and Brian Smith of the Doux
Most Fashionable Teen, Azzy Milan
HelloBeautiful.com Fashion and Style Editorial Director Shamika Sanders gave Tamron Hall her award for Best Dressed TV Host. Other Hello Beautiful staff members Charlene Masona and Allison McGevna were also in attendance!

In addition to the awards ceremony, the event also featured a presentation by The Fur and Leather Centre and FGM Bespoke, creative directed by Misa Hylton and coordinated by Craig Kirby.

Model’s hair was styled by Janel Smith using products by the Doux and hair extensions by Janet Collection.

All looks were accessorized by jewelry from Misa Hylton’s collaboration with Simone Smith.

I started the Fabys in 2019 to shine a light on the Stylists, Makeup Artists, Designers, Influencers, and Culture Shifters who are truly remarkable—but too often overlooked. Their talent, creativity, and influence shape the culture. They are the culture. They deserve to be celebrated.

This year has been a challenging one. DEI efforts have been scaled back, it seems our country wants to erase our history, yet still—we rise. We continue to create, innovate, and push forward, with the unwavering belief and knowledge that our presence matters.

Take a look at some of our fabulous guests:

Misa Hylton collaborated with us on the event! She showed up chic in hot pink!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey Rusch and Emmy Nominated TV Host Paul Wharton were amazing hosts. For the occasion, Stacey wore a dress by Jovani.

Law Roach struck a pose with his Stylist of the Year Award.

The beautiful Tamron Hall accepted her honor wearing a leather dress by The Attico, Saint Laurent shoes, Chanel necklaces, and a Lelet headpiece.

Latisha Chancey wore a black dress and a fur to accept her award for Makeup Artist of the Year.

NLE Choppa looked bomb in a furry cardigan.

Check out more photos below:

A special thanks to our sponsors including The Doux, Olay, The Fur & Leather Centre, FGM Bespoke, Hello Beautiful, Think Pynk, The Big Mouth Toothbrush by Dr. Bobbi, Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, Janet Collection and Cocoa Mane. Your support means the world to Fashion Bomb Daily!

If you would like to attend the Bomb Fashion Show in September, click here to purchase your tickets! Want to sponsor our next event? Email Events@FashionBombDaily.com

