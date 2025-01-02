Faby’s 2024: Vote for Natural Hairstylist of the Year Featuring Sharif Poston, Neal Farinah, Vernon Francois, and More!

The nominees are officially in and we would like to know who you think is the best natural hairstylist from 2024? Hair in our community is HUGE and the fabulous stylists were so numerous that we had to break it into two categories: Natural Hair Gurus and Wig Specialists!

Natural Hairstylist

Many of our faves had fire looks this past year and below are the creative masterminds who showed off their stellar skills and techniques on their celebrity clientele. Vote below:

Below read more about nominees:

Vernon Francois

Vernon Francois is a renowned natural hairstylist celebrated for his exceptional work with textured hair. His expertise has attracted numerous celebrity clients, including the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett. With a focus on empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty, Francois often shares tips and techniques on social media, making him a prominent figure in the natural hair community.

Sharif Poston

Sharif Poston is a talented hairstylist known for his innovative approaches to styling natural hair. He has worked with a variety of celebrities, including the stunning Tessa Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and the iconic Niecy Nash. Poston is recognized for his ability to create versatile looks that enhance his clients’ natural texture, and he frequently showcases his work on social media platforms, inspiring many to embrace their curls.

Neal Farinah

Neal Farinah is a highly respected hairstylist who has garnered a loyal following for his work with natural hair. He has styled many high-profile clients, including the legendary and dynamic Beyonce’ Knowles-Carter. Farinah is known for his artistic flair and ability to create stunning, head-turning styles that celebrate the beauty of natural hair, often sharing his creative process with his audience online!

Janel Sealy

Janel Sealy Smith is an innovative hairstylist specializing in all kinds of hair, but she truly shines with her natural hair care and styling. She has worked with a range of celebrity clients, including reality TV star and singer Kandi Burruss and our very own Claire Sulmers. Sealy is dedicated to promoting healthy hair practices and often shares her knowledge through social media, providing tips and tutorials that empower others to maintain their natural texture.

Ursula Stephen

Ursula Stephen is a prominent hairstylist recognized for her work with celebrities and her contributions to the natural hair movement. She has styled stars like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Ryan Destiny, showcasing her versatility and skill. Stephens uses her platform to advocate for healthy hair practices and often features her stunning creations on social media, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their natural beauty.

Jasmine Collins (Razor Chic)

Jasmine Collins, also known as Razor Chic (via: Instagram), is a talented hairstylist celebrated for her precision cutting and styling techniques for natural hair. She has worked with various celebrities, including the fabulous Monica, Porsha Williams, and Taraji P. Henson. Collins is known for her creative vision and ability to tailor unique styles to each client, and she actively shares her techniques and styles on social media, encouraging others to explore their natural hair journey.

Now that we see who’s behind many of our favorite looks from this year, vote below:

